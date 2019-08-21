The serial Mercedes-Benz S-Class spotted at the nürburgring
Mercedes-Benz brought to the test several prototypes of the sedan.
Sedans is becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with sales of SUVs, but Mercedes refuses once the traditional body style. If you think about it, the German company is doing the opposite, as now the CLA sedan is complemented by the usual class A, while the larger CLS is more sporty analogue AMG GT 4-door coupe.
Regardless of how many SUVs in its ever growing lineup, the S-Class remains the most significant flagship of the Mercedes. Full-size luxury sedan first appeared in the early 1950-ies, when it was launched Ponton, followed by stylish Fintail. After a stylized W108 debuted in the mid 1960-ies, but only in 1972, the W116 was released as a model called the S-Class first generation.
Six generations of cars the S-class, Mercedes currently has begun testing W223, due out in 2020. Several prototypes were discovered by fotosporno on the track Nurburgring.
Of the two prototypes, deserves special attention Toto whose license plate ends in “266” because he’s already got the serial rear lights. Verona, the model already has a serial body, which hides camouflage, to mask, for example, retractable door handles that we recently saw on the prototype Maybach S-Class.
Classic S-class will also be supplemented by the electrified version. However, by far the electric car to debut later, after the new generation S-Class will be presented next year with petrol and diesel engines. Also the novelty will receive a huge touch screen on the center console. In addition it can occur that a model with a long wheelbase.
Serial production of the new flagship will be launched on the new 56 savagemike Factory in Sindelfingen, Germany, which also will be produced and other upscale models.