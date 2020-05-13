The Serie A clubs voted for the resumption of the season on June 13

| May 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Клубы Серии A проголосовали за возобновление сезона 13 июня

Clubs Italian Serie A voted for the resumption of the season-2019/20 13 June, reports Football Italia.

However, in order to resume the championship, you must still obtain the consent of the government.

Earlier it became known that the teams will be able to resume group training since may 18.

At the moment, players are already allowed to conduct classes, but the individual, in limited numbers and subject distance.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr