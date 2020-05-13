The Serie A clubs voted for the resumption of the season on June 13
Clubs Italian Serie A voted for the resumption of the season-2019/20 13 June, reports Football Italia.
However, in order to resume the championship, you must still obtain the consent of the government.
Earlier it became known that the teams will be able to resume group training since may 18.
At the moment, players are already allowed to conduct classes, but the individual, in limited numbers and subject distance.