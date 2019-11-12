The series “a servant of the people” continues to conquer the world
Political Comedy about a principled and incorruptible President continues to conquer the world.
Over the years of Goloborodko came to light three season of the series – “public Servant”, “servant of the people. From love to impeachment,” “the Servant of the people. Choice” and feature film “the servant of the people 2”. The project is watched by millions of viewers in Ukraine and abroad.
The format of the series or the series itself was sold in 20 countries: France, United States, Vietnam, the Philippines, Greece, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Poland, Serbia, India, Korea, Greece, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Estonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Finland.
Now the show is already the third season of “public Servants” is in the Georgian TV channel “Rustavi 2”. Nov 11 all seasons of the story about the people’s President was launched in Belarus on the Central channel “Belarus 1”. Belarusian viewers will be able to see the “Servant of the people” in Prime-time evening — 20:00 Monday to Friday.