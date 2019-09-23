The series ‘Chernobyl’ has won the award ‘Emmy’. VIDEO
In Los Angeles in the 77th again awarded the Emmy award for best telenovela of the year. Series “Chernobyl” has become a real breakthrough in 2019, receiving three prestigious statues. One of them went to the writer of Ukrainian origin Craig Masino. The main competitor — “Game of thrones” won two awards at maximum 14 nominations.
Best mini-series was named “Chernobyl”, which tells of the explosion at the plant in 1986. It is directed by Johan Renk won the award for “Directing in a miniseries, movie or dramatic program,” and screenwriter Craig Mazin (we wrote about his Ukrainian roots and the history of the series) was voted the best in the nomination “the Script of the mini-series, movie or dramatic program,” writes the BBC.
“Now this story is even more important for all of us than before, because now the global war on truth. And the story of Chernobyl tells what happens when the truth is ignored. Sooner or later it will have to pay. And pay not power, but to ordinary people,” said Mazin shortly after the premiere of the series.
The idea to film a story about Chernobyl appeared 5 years ago. The producers wanted to show that the accident at the nuclear power plant is a global problem and its scale could be much larger if not for the liquidators.
Mazin wanted to show fortitude, courage and will of the people who rushed to an emergency nuclear reactor.
“They encountered him face to face. They were flying over it, swimming under it, they dug tunnels inside, — says the writer. Many of them gave their lives for the sake of others. All of Europe is in debt to the liquidators”.
The script is based on real events that took place since the accident for two years after her. The creators tried to accurately recreate all the costumes and sets of that time.
“We hope that viewers from Ukraine and Belarus will feel — we understand correctly, says Masin. — Clothes, hairstyles, traditions, culture, all true. Thus we show our respect”.
“I had a very thorough research using all possible sources, in particular eyewitness accounts, documentary films, scientific reports, books written by Soviet and Western scientists interview,” — said Mazin.
“As a writer, I felt a tremendous responsibility not only to people from the former Soviet Union, but also directly to the people of Ukraine,” adds the writer.
“Since our show aims to honor the memory of all victims and victims as a result of the Chernobyl disaster, we worked very hard on in order to reproduce all the cultural details,” says Masin.
British TV series “Stuff” received the Emmy as “Best Comedy series, Best actress in a Comedy series” (the actress and the author of the series Phoebe Waller-bridge), “Directing in a Comedy series” (Harry Bradbeer), screenplay in a Comedy series (Phoebe Waller-bridge). Her victory was a surprise as the main favorite was the American actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus for his starring role in “Vice-President” (Veep). Her performance in the series was awarded the Emmy six times.
Many wondered how many statuettes will receive a “Game of thrones” (Game of Thrones), loved by millions of viewers around the world. The eighth, final season was released in the spring.
In the end fantasy series won in two categories — “Best drama series and Best supporting actor in a drama series” (Peter Dinklage for the role of Tyrion Lannister). Diclac bypassed his colleagues on the show — Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) and Nicholas Fire-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), who is also nominated in this category.
Actor Billy porter became the first gay African-American, received the “Emmy” in the nomination “Best actor in a drama series”. He played a major role in the episode of “the Pose” (Pose).
The ceremony of the “Emmy” was without leading — it was just the fourth time in the history of the award. The first statuette was presented in 1949.
The name “Emmy” comes from the French word “immy”, the first television cameras of the so-called cathode-ray tube.
Other winners of the “Emmy”:
- Best TV movie — “Black mirror: bandersnatch”
- Best actor in a Comedy series — bill Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg (“Barry”)
- Best actress in a drama series — jodie comer (“Killing eve”)
- Best actor in mini-series or movie Jarrel Jerome (“When they see us”)
- Best actress in a mini-series or movie — Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)
- Best supporting actor in a Comedy series — Tony Shaloub (“the Amazing Mrs. Meisel”)
- Best supporting actress in a Comedy series — Alex Borshteyn (“the Amazing Mrs. Meisel”)
- Best supporting actress in a drama series — Julia garner (“Ozark”)
- Best supporting actor in a mini-series or movie — Ben whishaw (“Extremely English scandal”)
- Best supporting actress in a mini-series or movie — Patricia Arquette “a Sham”
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- In July 2017, the Creator of the series “Game of thrones”, HBO has announced plans to make a mini-series about the Chernobyl accident. Then the beginning of the movie was announced for 2018.
- The choice of location fell on Lithuania, because there, as in many former Soviet republics, there are many buildings and locations where it is still preserved the spirit of the time. A few of the final episodes filmed in the summer of 2018 in Kiev. At this link you can learn more about how the shooting took place.
- 7 may 2019 HBO announced the airing of a television mini-series “Chernobyl” produced by HBO and Sky.
- In the end, the series “Chernobyl” has received on IMDb rating of 9.6 points out of 10, and took first place in the ranking of “250 of the TV show with the highest rating of viewers”, beating the legendary “Game of thrones”.
- In the US, the journalist decided to show the series ‘Chernobyl’ his stepfather and accidentally found out that he was a liquidator.
- In June the party “Communists of Russia” has addressed in Roskomnadzor with the requirement to limit access to the American TV series “Chernobyl” on all the trackers and resources, calling it “slander discrediting the Soviet power.”
- In July in Kazakhstan after watching a series from HBO called “Chernobyl” was herself one of the liquidators of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
- And here the liquidators of the Chernobyl disaster, said about his views on truth and fiction in the acclaimed series.