The series “Game of thrones” broke the record for number of nominations

The last season of the popular series “Game of thrones” that fans of the franchise have received a mixed reception, broke the record for number of nominations for the award “Emmy”.
Only “Game of thrones” claims the 32 awards. Among nominations – “Best drama series”, “Best Director” and “Best soundtrack”. The prizes can get and the actors. A chance for the award have kit Harington, who played Jon snow in the nomination “Best actor in a drama series”. Also the prize in the category “Best actress in a drama series” may to Emilia Clarke for the role of Daenerys Targaryen.
Another popular series, “Chernobyl”, received 13 nominations, including “Best mini-series” nomination, Jared Harris, and Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson, as well as a number of directing, screenplay, cinematography, sound and much more. The show was in third place by the total number of nominations, followed by “Game of thrones” and “the Amazing Mrs. Meisel”.
The winners will be announced on September 22, when there will be the 71st award ceremony “Emmy”.