The series “Matchmakers” do not shoot, the lead actor Dobronravov
Actor Alexander Ilyin said that the notorious shooting of the series “Matchmakers-7”, which caused mass protests in Ukraine because of the violation of his actors the legislation of the country, currently suspended. Shot half of the material, he said in an interview with Russian newspaper “Izvestia”.
According to the actor, due to the geopolitical turmoil of the shooting this year was not conducted in Ukraine was moved to Belarus, where the last two years worked as a team of actors. Fortunately, the action in movies, “95 Quarter”, with the exception that “public Servants”, where there is a binding to the Ukraine, takes place in a “vacuum”.
“Everything was perfect, the characters all remained, new ones, but again had to suspend the work”, — said the actor, but did not explain the reason.
The actor genuinely believes that it is clear why the “Matchmakers” was loved by the audience, saying that in them “nothing but good”. No politics and blood, from which everything is tired. Hence the love of the people that hit the actors after the first season.
The actor himself after the sixth season offered to complete the project. The fact that all the actors haven’t done anything else.
Only shots in this series. Five years have passed and the actor realized that he needed to shoot a sequel. All the audience just asked him how’s favorite actors.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the actors of the series “Matchmakers” was suspected in service novel.
