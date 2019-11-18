“The servant of the people” ridiculed because of the strange photo in the Parliament
The people’s Deputy from the party “servant of the people” and the famous wrestler, Jean Belenko once again caught on camera in a strange occupation in the Verkhovna Rada.
He was talking on the phone in the margins of the Council, while crouched in the corner like a delinquent child. The corresponding photo on 15 November published on his page in Facebook photographer Jan Dobronogov.
“Jean Insanemic in work”, – he signed photo.
Users reacted to the new photo Olympian in the Parliament. They reasoned, what made the Belenko “hide” from colleagues. And also stressed that they have concerns about the height of the door, near which sat the MP.
“Get me out of here, they are terrible people!”, “Brought “servants”, “he’s so fitting of the faction listens to, or carried away by the photo scandal of correspondence Yaremenko?”, “Alice in Wonderland”, “Busy? Hiding? Photo moments on flight of fancy to the name of the frame. Super!”, “So who is hiding behind the nickname “the Dark knight”!”,”Is that a door Zelensky?”, “Only I am confused by the size of the door? In it, not leaning, just yuvt and Hu*lo pass”, “looking for Tab”, “what’s behind the tiny door?”, “Passing exercise – squats”, “the President of all called into the office 02?”, “In such a door unless the President and get through”, “and what we are. To other on lap”, “Small corner,” laughed the Ukrainians in the comments under the post of photographer.