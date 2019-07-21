The servant of the people’ wins Ukrainian parliamentary elections (PHOTO)

Ukraine completes the voting at the parliamentary elections. For voting at the extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada closed in the country 20:00. The will of the citizens continues only in some Western dippredstavitelstva of the country, reports TASS.

In the near future, will be known data on voter turnout, as well as the first exit polls. They have conducted several social centers – the Foundation Democratic initiatives, Razumkov Center and Kyiv international Institute of sociology.

The results of previously published researches of the Kiev international Institute of sociology and the Center for economic and political studies named after Razumkov show that the leading Party of the President of Ukraine “servant of the people” with a score of 43% of the vote. In addition, a guaranteed hit in Parliament of the Pro-Russian “Opposition platform For life,” Victor Medvedchuk and Yuri Boyko (12-14% according to various polls ), the party of ex-President Petro Poroshenko “European solidarity” (8-9%) and “Batkivshchyna” Yulia Tymoshenko (8-9%).

In comparison with the previous elections, in 2014, the current passed at a much lower turnout.

“As of 16:00 the voter turnout at early parliamentary elections is 36,59%, and in the previous early elections in 2014, as at the same time, the turnout was more than 40%. The difference is slight, despite the fact that now the holiday period. I hope that by the time the polls closed it (the turnout) will be much higher,” – said at a briefing in Kyiv by the CEC Secretary Natalia Bernatsky.

According to her, an outsider in the elections to the Parliament are the Western regions, where the turnout is about 30%.

According to the CEC, the highest turnout recorded in Chernihiv (41,69%) and Poltava (41,52%) regions. The lowest in the Chernivtsi region, where voted only 27,91% of the voters.

The Central election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine has reported no serious violations in the elections of deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, which can affect the results of the expression. This was announced by the Deputy head of the CEC Oleg Gonopolskiy.

“While all goes normally. Systemic disorders that could affect the outcome of the elections has not been any law enforcement authorities or observers,” he said at a briefing in Kiev.

The Deputy head of the CEC noted the presence of “minor violations that do not generally affect the electoral process”.

On Sunday in Ukraine chose the 225 deputies by party lists, another 199 parliamentarians in single – mandate constituencies. The number of districts in the country decreased by 26 due to the reunification of the Crimea with Russia and the conflict in the Donbass. In the result, instead of the Constitution of the 450 lawmakers in the new Parliament, as in the previous, they will only 424.

Thus, the first results of the voting will not give a clear picture of the future alignment of forces in the Ukrainian Parliament, as it is unknown which side will get up people’s deputies in single-member districts.

To get into Parliament on the proportional system, parties need to overcome the 5 percent barrier, and the single – mandate- to obtain the majority of votes in his district.

In the lists of voters were registered 34 million citizens.