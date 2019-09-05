The seventh youth came: Alla Pugacheva excited the network photo without makeup
The prima Donna of the Russian stage Alla Pugacheva, which was recently accused of plagiarism outfits, excited the network pictures without makeup.
“I love the sun, but to me it is contraindicated. 5 minutes to the sea and the sun, the result on the face. Freckles. Maybe this is the seventh youth come from?” — signed photo of the singer.
Pugachev was published just two shots. They have a singer only slightly tinted eyes.
Fans of the actress have made her a lot of compliments. They say that youth is never left, and looks Alla fine.
But not everyone liked the face of the singer without makeup. Haters advised Pugacheva remember the age, but some have written that it hurts to watch how did the singer.
We will remind, earlier in the network appeared the young Alla Pugacheva, who delighted her fans.
