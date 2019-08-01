The sex symbol of Ukrainian TV married: Dasha Selfie boasted engagement
Known Ukrainian TV presenter, special reporter of the program “Ranok Great MST” on ICTV channel Murinsky Daria (Dasha Selfie) decided to radically change their personal lives and get engaged.
About it she wrote on his page in Facebook, accompanied by information about the engagement of the hearts and three times “Yes Yes YES”.
Friends and relatives of the girl began touching to congratulate the well-known beauty.
“Congratulations! Love does not see boundaries and respect to each other in any life situations”, “Walk, thus for You krasava ale Malchik nhto not vdmv”, “dashkin!!! Congratulations to you! Take care of each other!!!”, “Congratulations! Always want to look in one direction and to listen to each other,” they write in kommentariyah.
About the future wife Dasha is known that not very much.
“I am an optimist — I don’t see much point in being someone else”, — specifies Vadim Sarahan on his page in the Social network.
He calls himself a co-founder and Director of the company Objective consulting and a member of the Ukrainian Union of patriots DILL. Before doing Internet marketing and public relations in many organizations.
On the page Vadim confirms the happy news about the engagement with Dasha Selfie.
Of course, Vadim is something to rejoice — it is only in the beginning of the year, Dasha Selfie hit dvenadtsaty sexy girls Ukraine — decorating your candid photo calendar popular gloss.
Moreover, the beauty of Murinsky was the cause of serious scandal: his candid outfit in the Verkhovna Rada she was confused not only deputies, but also many of the guru of Russian journalism. Then the of her dress spread through all the social networks and the Internet-editions, dividing commentators into two camps: “for” beauty and “cons” of candor. Proponents of strict morality demanded from Dasha Selfie stick to the dress code. To which their opponents answered, that the Prim outfits are unlikely to discourage MPs and to receive only truthful answers.
