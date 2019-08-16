The sexiest truck driver in the world is crazy spicy photo: how she looks
Striking blonde from Sweden Angelica Larsson (Larsson Angelica) for several years working as a truck driver. Driver’s license she got at the age of 21 and immediately began working as a truck driver.
“The family supported my choice, — the girl tells of choosing a profession. Now I know how to operate all types of forklift trucks, wheel loader, lorry with trailer, a normal passenger car“.
Beauty working in the company Skellefteå lastbilsstation. According to her, in Sweden women have problems to get a truck driver.
Angelica says that in Sweden, every fifth driver of the truck was a woman, and with each passing year they are becoming more. The work of truck drivers and men and women of the company are paid equally.
While the girl flies only in his native Sweden, but in the future she would like to go to Europe. Despite their growth — the growth of 154 cm — Angelica not only delivers the goods, but she is engaged in the loading and unloading of the semitrailer.
At work, Angelica is always with makeup. During stops between flights and she loves to play World of Warcraft, to the gym and be photographed. Pictures girl puts in Instagram, where they are happy to “like” members and leave them under the compliments to the owner of the account. Online a girl called “the most beautiful truck driver in the world.” In his spare time she rides a bike and has been diving.
She is now devoted to his profession, but does not exclude that in the future I’ll do something easier than driving a truck.
Her biggest dream related to work — to travel the world with a video crew and do their own show.
. She grew up in the Prefecture of Kochi in the family of a truck driver and at first did not think to follow in the footsteps of his father. But seven years ago, Papa Reno’s sick, but continued to work. The girl could not allow that in this state he was alone, thousands of miles from home. So she decided to accompany the father to be was someone to take care of. Reno was licensed and joined his father in his travels.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter