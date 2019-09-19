“The sexy ass-kicker” of Mexico found dead (photo)
Mexican model Claudia Ochoa Felix was found dead under mysterious circumstances. According to preliminary data the cause of death was pulmonary aspiration — the fluid entering the airway. According to others Claudia could die from a drug overdose.
Police can’t say yet whether it was an accident, murder or suicide.
As writes Daily Mail, the body of Claudia was discovered at home by her boyfriend. He said that the morning could not Wake up my girlfriend and called an ambulance. Shortly before his death the model was seen in one of night clubs of Culiacan.
The 35-year-old woman left three children.
Claudia was named “the sexiest punk Mexico”, “Kim Kardashian underworld, “the Empress of the gang Los Anthrax” and “narkobarona”. It was suggested that she was the head of “homicide” during the famous drug Lord El Chapo, head of the Sinaloa drug cartel from extradition to the US.
Claudia was often spread in social networks your photo with the weapons, private jets and luxury sports cars. She was also credited with a number of the affair with the famous Mexican bandits. She was married to a drug dealer El ChaVo Felix — the father of her children, who also worked for El Chapo.
While Felix denied his connections with drug traffickers, claiming that her with someone else. In 2014, she even held a press conference at
where have renounced all ties with the mafia and accused the media of meddling in her life. After that she removed the PPE of social networks a number of photographs which could suggest its connection with the crime.
