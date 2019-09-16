The sexy blonde from “VIA Gry” completely stripped for a men’s magazine (photo)
The soloist of group “VIA Gra”, the sexy babe Erica Herceg completely naked in a new photo shoot. Hot blonde showed her figure without clothes on the pages of MAXIM magazine. In the pictures of Eric posing in transparent lingerie and also without it, covering her slender figure only mesh.
This is the second Erica’s candid photoshoot for a men’s magazine. To decide on the singer it was not easy. She admits that she worked very hard on my body and now happy with the figure.
“I’m very different look than three and a half years ago when I had my first photo shoot for MAXIM. And it’s not just in training. I am a spiritually transformed, more aware and have accepted myself, became much more confident. I understand the law of the Universe: free yourself from something bad to something good to get. For example, I got rid of all bad habits — wanted to feel and look better,” said Herceg.
Also, the singer gave a Frank interview in which he told how she, a girl from a poor family Transcarpathian, obesity and a lot of complexes, we have achieved success.
“I have a goal, a dream. I see before me to Eric a few years — she acts and serves as an example for people. Example of how a girl from a simple, poor family, insecure and dissatisfied with their appearance, found the strength to fight, to work and became a completely different person. I am proud that she has earned her place in my life, nothing was given just like that” — said Erica.
Recall that Eric didn’t always look so great. In her youth, she was quite a fad brown hair and weighed 20 pounds more. To get into the group, she had to get rid of excess weight.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the senior colleague Herceg in “VIA GRE”, ex-member of the group Albina dzhanabaeva excited the network outright the.
