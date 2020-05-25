The Shakhtar defender got injured, almost breaking his neck in the test match against the “movement” (video)
Shakhtar
Ahead of the Donetsk Shakhtar played their first friendly match after the release from quarantine.
The rival of the champion of Ukraine was Lviv “movement”, which plays in the First League.
Opened the scoring with a nominal guests on the 9-th minute scored Ivan Brukner – 0:1.
However, a minute later the manor of Solomon has restored the status-KVO – 1:1. A draw remained until the break.
In the second half, Rakitskiy, Yevhen Konoplyanka and Junior Moraes scored three unanswered goals in the gate “movement” – 4:1.
Not to mention that the defeat of the second-half has contributed to unusual tactics applied by the main trainer of “miner” Luis Castro. After the break, the Champions consisted exclusively of Ukrainians, believing and Marlos Moraes, who have Ukrainian citizenship and play for Ukraine.
Unfortunately, in the 79th minute of the injury was the Pitmen’s defender Mykola Matviyenko. In the fight for riding the ball, the 24-year-old national team player landed badly on his neck and was unable to continue.