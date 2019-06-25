The Shakhtar player has agreed personal contract with Roma, media
Ismaily
The left-back of Shakhtar Donetsk, ismaily gonçalves DOS Santos, better known as the Ismaili can change the club residence in the summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The services of 29-year-old Brazilian is interested “Roma”, which recently was headed by the ex-Pitmen’s head coach Paulo Fonseca.
Ismaily has agreed to the transfer to the camp of the “wolves” and now we have to negotiate with the clubs.
However, the main problem of the transaction are the financial queries of Shakhtar.
The Donetsk club is ready to release the Brazilian for 50 million euros, while Roma are willing to pay no more than 20 million