The Shakhtar’s opponents in the 1/16 of the Europa League reached the final of the national Cup (video)
February 12, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Benfica
Yesterday in Vila Nova de Famalicão hosted the second semifinal match of the Cup of Portugall, in which “Famalicao” took “Benfica”.
The meeting ended in a draw, with the first match, the capital club won 3:2, have ensured Benfica in the 41-th time in the club’s history to play in the final of the national Cup.
Rival eagles” finals will be determined after the second leg “Academician Viseu” and “Port”. In the first match of a draw – 1:1.
Recall that Benfica will be the opponent in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League. The first match of the confrontation between the teams will meet on 20 February in Kharkov. The return leg will take place next week in Lisbon.