The shampoo out of baking soda, your hair will grow and become stronger!
Ingredients
1. Baking soda
2. Plastic bottle
3. Apple cider vinegar
Method of application
Mix baking soda and water 1:3 in a small bottle.
For long hair, mix 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda and 6 tablespoons of water.
Application notes
Apply this mixture on dry or wet hair. Start with the roots and distribute on all length of hair.
Leave in for 1-3 minutes and rinse well with cool water. Don’t be surprised if a well does not foam.
In order to wash off the last remnants, rinse the hair with warm water.
Once your hair well washed, rinse them with vinegar, diluted 1:4 with water.
Intolerance of the smell of vinegar, add a few drops of lavender or peppermint oil.
Tilt your head back to avoid getting mixture in eyes.
Use this tool within a month and will see significant changes in the structure of the hair.
