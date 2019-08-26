The ship ‘Soyuz MS-13’ pristykovatsya to another module of the ISS, to free up space for robot Fedora (PHOTOS)

Manned spacecraft “Soyuz MS-13” pristykovatsya with the service module “Zvezda” on small research module “Search” of the International space station (ISS) that will allow the spacecraft “Soyuz MS-14” with a robot actor on Board to try again to dock with the Zvezda module after the first failed attempt. Re-docking is scheduled for August 27 at 06:12 Moscow time.

The relocation was carried out in manual mode cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, who used a minimum of fuel, reports “Interfax”. On Board the “Soyuz MS-13” were also astronauts of NASA and the European space Agency Andrew Morgan (US) and Luca Parmitano (Italy).

“Starlings are well piloted. I’ve seen a lot of perestanovok, but this is perhaps for the first time. I think that set a record for minimum fuel costs”, – said the head of the flight of the Russian segment of the ISS Vladimir Solovyov, quoted by TASS.

Before the second attempt of docking of “Soyuz MS-14” with Fedor, experts tested the radar equipment of the system of rapprochement “Course” on the ISS, due to a malfunction in which the ship was unable to dock to the station for the first time. According to Solovyov, it works fine. Re-docking will take place automatically.

The spacecraft “Soyuz MS-14” from the first chelovekoobraznoe robot-cosmonaut Fyodor aboard launched from Baikonur on August 22 with the help of the carrier rocket “Soyuz-2.1 a”. To module Poisk of the Russian segment of the ISS, he had to dock on 24 August. However, due to problems with signal amplifier system of rapprochement “Course” in the module “Search” on distance less than 100 meters the ship could not get closer to station. According to Solovyov, at the stage of arrest there was “not previously encountered fluctuations”. After this it was decided to divert the ship to a safe distance from the ISS.

The United States earlier warned of possible state of emergency when docking, noting that “Union” there is no system remote control mode to manually dock a spacecraft to the ISS. Robot Fedor too cannot take control, because it has restrictions on work inside the spaceship. Some industry experts said that in the case of new unsuccessful attempt of the ship Theodore will have to flood. In Roskosmos said that this is not an option, and called conversations on this subject, “the nonsense of Amateurs”.