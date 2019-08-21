The Shire has promised a tax subsidy, if the conservatives come to power (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The leader of the conservatives Andrew Scheer promises to provide a tax subsidy for new parents receiving Federal benefits.

The Shire is reviving the idea, which he first introduced in early 2018, with the aim to attract families to the side of the conservatives in the elections this fall.

The state levies a tax on unemployment benefits new parents, as well as any monetary compensation from the employer, which it provides to employees on maternity leave or child care.

The Shire offers a non-refundable tax subsidy of 15% from payments in the period of maternity leave or leave to care for a child.

In may 2018, the parliamentary budget specialist estimated that the Shire plan will cost the Federal Treasury about $ 600 million in the first year.

It will also cost the state 261 million dollars in subsequent years as the plan will allow families to transfer any unused credits.