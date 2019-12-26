The show of Slava Polunin and Christmas fix show: how to spend a weekend in new York (27-29 December)
What: ice cream Museum in new York
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 Dec.
Where: Museum of Ice Cream NYC 558 Broadway New York, NY 10012
Read more: ice cream Museum in new York delights guests with their edible items. The Museum covers 3 floors and has 13 interactive rooms.
There is a jungle of Popsicle, a room full of 10,000 bananas, and a huge pool filled with melted ice cream and chocolates. Offers edible balloons and themed attractions.
In addition, it is not a traditional Museum — each installation is interactive, that is, touch is not only permitted, but encouraged.
Cost: $0-39.
What: “the Chronicles of Christmas miracles” from the dancing club “Kaleidoscope”
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 Dec.
Where: 217 Brighton Beach Avenue, second floor, New York
Read more: Club folk dance “Kaleidoscope” invites Russian-speaking residents of new York city on the interactive new year performance “the Chronicles of Christmas miracles”. The visitors can expect bright and cheerful dance numbers, meet the Christmas fairy-tale characters, a lot of joy and fun.
Club folk dance “Kaleidoscope” has already won the love and popularity among the American public, he is invited to a landmark event in many U.S. States. Dancing in the ensemble do Russian-speaking children from 7 to 17 years.
Cost: $20 for adults; $15 for children over 18 months; free for children up to 18 months. You can book tickets by phone: 1 (347) 447 28 25 1 (347) 774 57 83.
What: the Exhibition “Metro in new York: from its origins to our days”
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 Dec.
Where: New York Transit Museum Boerum Pl. & Schermenhorn Street Brooklyn, NY
Read more: Visitors will see the extent of the rapid transit system of new York. The exhibition uses historical photographs, diagrams, cartoons, historical maps and newspaper clippings to illustrate the key issues and events that influenced the development of the largest transportation network in North America.
During the exhibition visitors of the Museum can see the ancient collection of the Museum of underground and above ground trains and visit a working signal tower.
Cost: $0-10.
What: Show of glory of Polunin, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW
When: Friday-Saturday, 27-28 Dec.
Where: Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036
Read more: One of the most successful international show of all time, was nominated for a Tony award SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW returns to Broadway.
This incredible theatrical performance for art fans of all ages, created by Slava Polunin. SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW takes place in a reductio ad absurdum surreal world, where the author portrayed their fairytale vision of things, full of magic and dynamism humorous antics.
Slava Polunin was born in a small town in the Central part of Russia. He quickly became a star at home. With his talent he turned to understand the art of clowning with poetic and poignant approach to comic performance.
SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW made its debut in the U.S. in 2004 and became a theatrical sensation, breaking the record of the highest-grossing show in the history of the Union Square Theatre.
Becoming a theatre classic, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW expands the boundaries of family show up to the highest standards. It has received over 20 international awards, including the Laurence Olivier award, Drama Desk and nominated for Tony.
Cost: From $59.
What: ballroom dancing Lesson in the Ukrainian language
When: Friday, December 27, from 20:00.
Where: Ukrainian Knosel in new York 136 second ave, new York 10003
More: “We should consider every day lost in which we have not danced at least once”, — said the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche
Want to feel more relaxed and confident at Christmas parties or in everyday life? Want to learn something new? Then come to a two-hour lesson of ballroom dancing. Experienced dancer and teacher Natalia Lemishka will help everyone to discover and improve their potential and realize dreams on the dance floor.
Cost: Free.
What: Christmas fix show “Santas exist” in Wayne
When: Friday, December 27, from 18:30.
Where: Wayne YMCA Child Care, 1 Pike Dr, Wayne, NJ 07470
Read more: Brand new licensed the show based on the series “the Fixies”.
Your children believe in Santa Claus? Professor Eccentrics and fixies will prove to you that he exists!
And not even one! Impressive new year’s premiere with the participation of friends and a company of new year elders from different countries.
Teleportation before your eyes! New invention Paton restless Genius allows you to draw any object from any point of the globe. For the first time to test the device Cranks invites Simka and Nolik. Together they try to teleport himself Santa Claus — as in the most magical holiday. But the error of the instrument and hindrance from the administrator the Minds of Pulatovna Sansenoy leads to unexpected consequences: three of Santa Claus from different continents will be on the same stage!
“Santas are there!” — a sparkling family Comedy, where everyone in the audience will become part of incredible adventures!
Give your child unforgettable emotions animated cartoon! Each FIX-SHOW — a meeting with their favorite characters, just like on the screen.
A Christmas show is:
- a new musical play for the entire hall — the fun will reach the most recent series.
- Christmas hits and favorite piccirelli that you can sing all together;
- bright, kind and very funny story, child-friendly!
Christmas musical Comedy in perfect execution.
Festive mood, sea of pure happiness and emotion, which are necessarily charged and parents!
Cost: From $45.
What: Meeting with the Russian writer Irina Chaikovska
When: Saturday, December 28, from 14:00.
Where: Kings Bay Library 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Irina Chaykovskaya – novelist, critic, playwright, lecturer-Slavic. Editor of the American journal russkoyazychnogo SEAGULL. Was born in Moscow. Education teacher-philologist, PhD. Since 1992, lives in exile. Seven years living in Italy since 2000 in the USA. The author of many books and numerous publications in Russian and foreign journals. Author of articles and reports on the life and work of Ivan Turgenev, Avdotya Panaeva, Nikolai Nekrasov and other representatives of Russian literature of the second half of the NINETEENTH century.
Turgenev participant of international conferences and conference relations of Russian and foreign literature. Member of the editorial Board of American Russian-language magazine “WORD/WORD” and poetry anthology “the Link of times”. The winner of the magazine NEVA, 2015 in the category “Criticism”.
Cost: Free.
What: Screening of the Soviet film “the cranes are Flying”
When: Saturday, December 28, from 14:00.
Where: New Haven Free Public Library 133 Elm Street New Haven, CT 06510
Read more: the cranes are Flying is a Soviet black-and-white feature film, 1957 directed by Mikhail Kalatozov, loosely based on the play by Victor Rozov “Forever alive”. Winner of the “Palme d’or” at the Cannes International film festival 1958. The working title while filming — “For your life”.
The story takes place in Moscow before and during the great Patriotic war.
Boris and Veronica love each other, that’s going to get married, they walk around Moscow, I noticed flies over the city flying geese. While walking they hear the clock on the Spasskaya tower, hitting 4 a.m., then return home (22 June 1941). This morning the war began. Boris, despite the ability to get a reservation, went as a volunteer to the front the day before the birthday of Veronica and leaves her with a toy squirrel with a basket full of gold nuts, which he places a note. Boris escorted to the front, and Veronica has no time to say goodbye to him.
Cost: Free.
What: Christmas fix show “Santas exist” in new York
When: Sunday, December 29, from 11:00.
Where: Master Theater, 1029 Brighton Beach Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Brand new licensed the show based on the series “the Fixies”.
Your children believe in Santa Claus? Professor Eccentrics and fixies will prove to you that he exists!
And not even one! Impressive new year’s premiere with the participation of friends and a company of new year elders from different countries.
Teleportation before your eyes! New invention Paton restless Genius allows you to draw any object from any point of the globe. For the first time to test the device Cranks invites Simka and Nolik. Together they try to teleport himself Santa Claus — as in the most magical holiday. But the error of the instrument and hindrance from the administrator the Minds of Pulatovna Sansenoy leads to unexpected consequences: three of Santa Claus from different continents will be on the same stage!
“Santas are there!” — a sparkling family Comedy, where everyone in the audience will become part of incredible adventures!
Give your child unforgettable emotions animated cartoon! Each FIX-SHOW — a meeting with their favorite characters, just like on the screen.
A Christmas show is:
- a new musical play for the entire hall — the fun will reach the most recent series.
- Christmas hits and favorite piccirelli that you can sing all together;
- bright, kind and very funny story, child-friendly!
Christmas musical Comedy in perfect execution.
Festive mood, sea of pure happiness and emotion, which are necessarily charged and parents!
Tickets:
29 Dec at 11:00;
29 December at 16:00.
Cost: From $40.
What: Exhibition of dinosaurs
When: Friday-Sunday, 27-29 Dec.
Where: American Museum of Natural History Central Park West at 79th Street New York, NY 10024
More info: The earliest known dinosaurs appeared about 228 million years ago; their fossils have been found on every continent. They dominated the Earth until about 65 million years ago, when extinct as a result of natural disasters, with them gone, many other animals and plants, both on land and in the seas.
American Museum of natural history is home to the world’s largest collection of dinosaur fossils, which contains more than 100 exhibits. Here are some of the most beloved and scariest exhibits in the Museum, including Tyrannosaurus rex and Apatosaurus. Both the dinosaur was changed to represent the new scientific thinking: T-rex, when presented in an upright position, is now in a low, haunting position, the Apatosaurus formerly known as Brontosaurus, a new skull, additional neck bones and long, raised tail.
Cost: $13-23.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.