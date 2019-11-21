The show of Slava Polunin and exhibition on immigrants: how to spend a weekend in new York (22-24 November)
What: Free ice skating in Bryant Park
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: Winter Village at Bryant Park, New York, NY 10018
Read more: In the framework of the Christmas fair at Bryant Park, all guests can enjoy the rink for free with your own skates or rent skates at the rink. The rink is open every day until March 1, so don’t miss your chance to enjoy the winter holidays with friends for fun.
Cost: Free.
What: Show Polunin Vyacheslav ‘SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW’
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036
Read more: One of the most successful international show of all time, was nominated for a Tony award SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW returns to Broadway.
This incredible theatrical performance for art fans of all ages, created by Slava Polunin. SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW takes place in a reductio ad absurdum surreal world, where the author portrayed their fairytale vision of things, full of magic and dynamism humorous antics.
Slava Polunin was born in a small town in the Central part of Russia. He quickly became a star at home. With his talent he turned to understand the art of clowning with poetic and poignant approach to comic performance.
SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW made its debut in the U.S. in 2004 and became a theatrical sensation, breaking the record of the highest-grossing show in the history of the Union Square Theatre.
Becoming a theatre classic, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW expands the boundaries of family show up to the highest standards. It has received over 20 international awards, including the Laurence Olivier award, Drama Desk and nominated for Tony.
Cost: From $59.
What: Exhibition about immigrants
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: Ellis Island Museum Ellis Island New York, NY
More info: This is an exciting interactive area at the Museum of immigration. You can get access to the recordings of the passengers of the ships that landed some 22 million immigrants from 1892 to 1924.
More than 100 million Americans may find records about your family background. To prepare for the search, gather as much information such as: name and surname of the passenger; approximate year of arrival; “ethnicity” (which may include race, nationality and religion); approximate age on arrival; ship of travel; port of departure; and whether the passenger traveled with other family members. Experienced volunteers will help to search desired information.
Cost: $15.
What: Gingerbread village
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: New York Hall of Science 47-01 111th St, Queens, NY 11З68
Read more: New York Hall of Science from November 23 to January 12 will once again be home to the largest gingerbread village in the world. The last five years, it fell into the Guinness Book of records as the largest edible installation in the world. The houses in it were created and made John Lovitch. It offers not just a few houses, and a real small village where everything is bright, beautiful, sweet and edible.
Cost: $0-15.
What: Carousel ‘Underwater world’
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 November.
Where: The Battery Conservancy, 17 State StNew York, NY 10004
Read more: Dive into the underworld just in the heart of new York city today everyone is by visiting a unique attraction Seaglass, which translated to English means “sea glass”.
The carousel itself is not similar to any of those on which you rode before. Instead of having to rotate from the center, it is designed so that during the movement of the spin four turntables, while individual fish are spinning and swaying.
Just inside the pavilion 30 fish, and you’ll be hard to choose which one to get, so each of them is beautiful. In addition, both day and night, the fish change color before your very eyes.
Complement the feeling of staying in the underwater Kingdom soundtrack, which will make the ride even more soothing than you can imagine, stressed the source.
Cost: $5.
What: Exhibition of works by Yayoi Kusama
When: Saturday-Sunday, November 23-24.
Where: 537 West 20th Street New York
Read more: This multi-sensory exhibition of works by famous Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. The exhibition will feature new paintings, new sculpture, an installation, and debut Infornity Mirrored Room.
Legendary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama with the help of mirrors creates an endless room. Because of mirrors that are equipped with all the walls, floor and ceiling of the room, it seems that the space of the room simply has no boundaries.
Guidelines for visual binding, which only increase the effect of infinity, of steel multi-colored LEDs. In the absence of overhead lights, these diodes create a wonderful ambiance to the room. Man, got there, looks like he’s in a magical world populated by millions of lights that change color and position. And the picture is completely changed, it is only the person to slightly change his position in space or angle, and led color.
Cost: Free.
What: Mirror sculpture by Anish Kapoor
When: Saturday-Sunday, November 23-24.
Where: Lisson Gallery, 504 W 24th St, New York, NY 10011
More info: This is the first exhibition of works by Anish Kapoor in the United States.
Kapoor has redefined contemporary sculpture in the 1980’s, thanks to innovative approaches to scale, color, volume and materiality, as well as deep in the illusion. Like through a seemingly endless black hole or impossible reflection Kapoor turns our visual perception, forcing us to reconsider your Outlook on life.
The name “Tsunami” awe-inspiring, Recalling the sinister, powerful force that appears as if from nowhere. Kapoor invites the viewer not just to look at it, but through it and beyond, evoking both horror and beauty.
Cost: From $0.
What: Puppet show: Yeti, Set, Snow!
When: Friday, November 22 from 10:30.
Where: Central Park, New York, NY
Read More: Yeti, Set, Snow! — original story and a puppet show, idealno suitable for families with young children aged 3 to 8 years. It’s a winter adventure with Kyalami and music is perfect to feel the atmosphere of winter holidays.
Yeti, Set, Snow! is the story of a young girl by the name of Widget and her friends Twigg who meets a Yeti named Pasetti in the first snowy day of the winter season. Pasetti, who lives on the top of the mountain nearby, not like the snow. Through songs and activities on a snowy day, Pasetti discovers not only that the snow can be fun, but also understands the value of friendship.
Cost: $8-12.
What: film Screening-read verse Mayakovsky
When: Friday, November 22 from 18:00.
Where: Bank of America Tower 6 Ave & 42 St. Akin Gump Law Offices, 43rd Floor New York, NY 10036
More info: Vadim Astrakhan, a translator and performer, presents his new film “Clouds in trousers”, which presents the famous epic poem of the same name of one of the famous Russian poet Vladimir Mayakovsky.
This poem shocked the literary scene in 1915. Astrakhan reads this poem in his own English translation, along with the Russian original, on the background of bright and authentic visual background, successfully transmitting the spirit of the Russian avant-garde.
Cost: Free.
What: Screening of the Ukrainian film ‘Anton’
When: Sunday, 24 November from 20:00.
Where: Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan 334 Amsterdam Avenue New York, NY 10023
Read more: the film is set in 1919 in the German colony Hilgendorf not far from Odessa. There is quiet there is a German family — Nicholas, Christina and their children: the eldest, Johan, ten-year-old Anton and his younger sister Emma. Their peaceful life is disturbed by the arrival of the Bolsheviks. Famine and death. All this happens in front of Anton and his friend Jacob, who is just beginning to learn about life.
The script of the film “Anton” written on motives of the novel “Anton, his friend and the Russian revolution” by canadian writer Dale Eisler, a descendant of German colonists, who wrote her memories of her uncle — a prototype of the protagonist.
The film will be shown in Russian with English subtitles.
Cost: $17.
