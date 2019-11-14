The show of Slava Polunin and the anniversary of the Holodomor: how to spend a weekend in new York (15-17 November)
What: Exhibition of works by Edouard Manet
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 November.
Where: The Frick Collection 1 East 70th Street New York, NY 10021
Read more: Edouard Manet was a French painter, printmaker, one of the pioneers of impressionism.
The exhibition will feature 3 of his famous paintings. Still Life with Fish and Shrimp demonstrates the skill of the artist in still life, which subsequently will affect the abstract artists. Ragpicker Manet reveals the style, where he tries mixing art-historical references in bold new artistic expression. Madame Manet portrait of his wife, shows that the artist also draws on elements of his own life, which unlike his revolutionary art.
Cost: $0-22.
What: Walk on the ferry for Staten island
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 November.
Where: South St New York 10006
Read more: Ferry Staten island is one of the last remaining remnants of the entire ferry system in new York city that transported people between Manhattan and its future areas long before the was built any bridges.
All passengers will be able not only to cross from Staten island to Manhattan, but also to enjoy unforgettable views of the city and learn the history of the creation of one of the world’s most famous cities.
Cost: Free.
What: a Series of dances ‘History of immigration’
When: Friday, November 15 from 19:30.
Where: Jamaica Performing Arts Center 153-10 Jamaica Avenue Jamaica, NY 11432
More info: “History of immigration” — a series of dances based on the real experience of moving to the United States, open up entirely different ways in which people come to this country. What started with a disappointing phone call to the choreographer Mari Meade in the Service of citizenship and immigration of the United States, turned into a night of personal stories, music and dance.
Will be presented to the individual stories, from a young man who was born in Germany and lived in Ghana before traveling to new York, to a Russian woman who moved to Florida as a teenager.
Cost: $0-10.
What: Show of Slava Polunin ‘SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW’
When: Friday-Saturday, 15-16 November.
Where: Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036
Read more: One of the most successful international show of all time, was nominated for a Tony award SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW returns to Broadway.
This incredible theatrical performance for art fans of all ages, created by Slava Polunin. SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW takes place in a reductio ad absurdum surreal world, where the author portrayed their fairytale vision of things, full of magic and dynamism humorous antics.
Slava Polunin was born in a small town in the Central part of Russia. He quickly became a star at home. With his talent he turned to understand the art of clowning with poetic and poignant approach to comic performance.
SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW made its debut in the U.S. in 2004 and became a theatrical sensation, breaking the record of the highest-grossing show in the history of the Union Square Theatre.
Becoming a theatre classic, SLAVA’S SNOWSHOW expands the boundaries of family show up to the highest standards. It has received over 20 international awards, including the Laurence Olivier award, Drama Desk and nominated for Tony.
Cost: From $59.
What: Meeting with Russian writers
When: Saturday, November 16 from 14:00.
Where: Homecrest Library 2525 Coney Island Ave. at Ave. V Brooklyn, NY 11223
Read more: vine Alaverdova is a native of Baku. From 1993 lives in the USA. Her poems, articles, translations from English and Azerbaijani languages have been published in magazines, Newspapers and almanacs in Azerbaijan, Russia, USA and Canada. Alaverdova is the author of eight books of poetry and prose. She lives in new York and in charge of the Kings Bay library.
Elena Litinsky was born and raised in Moscow. Since 1979 lives in the USA. He published ten books of poetry and prose. Poetry, short stories, novels, articles and translations from Czech have been published in magazines, Newspapers and anthologies in Russia and the United States. Elena – Deputy chief editor of the literary magazine “Living”.
Liana and Elena – the winners and laureates of several international literary competitions. Writers will talk about their work, acquaint students with their new books of prose and poetry is revered. Liana will present the book “nostalgia for the present: literary meetings on both sides of the ocean,” and Elena – book “Seven days in Harbin and other stories”.
Cost: Free.
What: the 85th anniversary of the Holodomor
When: Saturday, November 16 from 14:00.
Where: St. Patrick’s Cathedral, 5th Ave, New York, NY 10022
Read more: Ukrainian-American community of new York invites you to the 85th solemn anniversary of the Holodomor.
Participants are asked to wear shirts (or clothes of dark tones).
Join together to remember the millions of innocent victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933.
Cost: Free.
What: Seminar ‘the Memorialization of the Holodomor in the Ukrainian museums’
When: Saturday, November 16, from 17:00.
Where: Shevchenko Scientific Society, Inc., 63 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
More info: this presentation examines how famine is represented in Ukrainian museums and exhibition projects. It explores exhibitions in national, state and regional museums, discusses the protagonists memory, stories, and perception to the policy of each Museum in relation to the famine.
Special attention is paid to the evolution of the state-controlled narrative, which varies from injuries, losses and tragedies to focus on resistance, opposition, and overcoming of the Communist regime.
Cost: Free.
What: Free magic show at Bryant Park
When: Sunday, November 17 from 14:00.
Where: Bryant Park, New York, NY 10018
Read more: the Most talented magicians of the city will give Park visitors an unforgettable magic show with fantastic illusions, incredible magic tricks, levitation and many others. The show will bring pleasure to viewers of any age.
Cost: Free.
What: a Celebration of the 200th anniversary of Panteleimon Kulish
When: Sunday, November 17 from 15:00.
Where: the Ukrainian Institute of America, 2 E 79th St, new York 10075
Read more: Panteleimon Aleksandrovich Kulish — Ukrainian poet, novelist, folklorist and ethnographer, translator, critic, editor, historian, publisher. The author of the concept “hamlet philosophy”.
The Creator of “kulishovki” — an earlier version of the Ukrainian alphabet, the main author of the first full Ukrainian translation of the Bible (along with John Poole and Ivan Nechuy-Levitsky). He was one of the major figures of Ukrainian education, competing in popularity with his longtime friend Shevchenko, however, more moderate positions Kulish on political issues, it is more reserved attitude to the Cossack movement and the publication of the work “History of the reunification of Russia”, has led to the loss of its popularity among the “Ukrainophiles”.
Guests of the celebration of the 200th anniversary Kulish are various seminars on the work of the writer.
Cost: Free.
What: Exhibition of works Ujima Mikhailov
When: Sunday, November 17 from 16:00.
Where: Ukrainian History and Education Center 135 Davidson Avenue Somerset, NJ 08873
Read more: Yukhym Mikhailov was one of the most unusual and unique Ukrainian artists of the early 20th century. His desire to convey a world of ideas, feelings, and sounds in a visual form led to the appearance of images that seem familiar, but also unreal and amazing.
Its symbolic landscapes, whirlwinds music stars and waterfalls, fiery flowers in the moon light and delicate still lifes was completely out of step with its contemporaries. His refusal to conform to socialist realism led to his arrest, exile and premature death in the Russian Arctic.
“Visible Music” will be the first significant exhibition of works by this artist for more than 30 years, it will be presented 72 works by the artist.
Cost: Free.
What: Evening of wine and music in the Georgian restaurant
When: Sunday, 17 November from 18:00.
Where: Georgian Kitchen Badageoni 26-28 Main St, Mt Kisco, NY 10549
Read more: Badageoni — soulful Georgian restaurant in new York invites you to an evening of wine and music. Before the guests will perform pianist Irakli Sharadze and vocalist, the winner of Jurmala Nini Shermadini, who can skillfully execute a world hit in Georgian, Russian or English.
In addition, in this restaurant visitors can taste delicious Georgian dishes, cooked by a star chef, and a selection of wines that will satisfy even the most discerning gourmet. The wine list includes more than 20 different titles with a detailed description of each stamp.
Cost: Free.
