The signs of the zodiac for November 2019 which will be the starting point of a new happy life
Changes in the fate of very often take us by surprise. When we are waiting for the dreamy, the reality is black-and-white picture on the background of colorful expectations. If there is a sudden revolution in my life, it sometimes brings much more joy.
November – the month of mysteries, and we should prepare for all sorts of unexpected turns. All our plans could go a different angle. And long-forgotten dreams has all chances to be realized.
Mysterious month will grant the right to happiness to those who are desperate. Who lowered his hands, waved his hand resignedly exclaiming: “my fate is already anything good is not expected!”. And Nov suddenly starts a new happy life.
After all, how many we do not promise, take hold of the mind and from Monday to heal differently. Until we receive a powerful impetus from the universe hardly moved. It was time such a sudden and unexpected change. And most of all they relate to the constellations of the zodiac. But in one way or another, each of us will feel the signs of destiny.
The starting point of a new financial opportunities will start for the Twins. Especially generous surprises worth waiting for after the 20th, when mercury will again come in full force, and will undoubtedly prepare some nice gifts for their Pets.
But the rise of analytical skills will begin with the beginning of the month. Gemini will be able to read between the lines, read in advance the moves of people and Woo to the person. Activated physical ability, lost the fatigue and the feeling that they can move mountains.
Love the starting point may have different shapes. Will reveal the secrets of the second half. Get the understanding of those around him, the dearest and beloved person or have a stranger. It is also possible to break out unprecedented feelings towards unfamiliar person. There are many options, but the result of one, major change in the love lines.
Most Scorpions last time, I felt that they literally suffocate. Not enough air, patience and strength, and clearance again was declined. Up and down the winding road in a constant battle, with no moments of rest.
In the first half of November, the power of Scorpio on the starry sky has power, he comes forward and parade. In life this is reflected in the ability to persuade, to succeed and to reverse the fate on his side.
A kind of starting point for gaining complete control over your life. The same goes for lovemaking. It is not necessary to wait for actions from the partner, if there is a desire, it is now possible to tame their happiness.
In November Sagittarius again managed to gather around itself all sorts of patron saints. The rear insure from all sides, so that the chance to stumble and lose minimal. It is the desire of new bright impressions, will blossom a spirit of excitement and adventure.
The starting point of a new life is beginning for Sagittarius with the restructuring of inner emotions. The surrounding space is seen in rainbow colors, many things that used to irritate, now will bring a smile. Update the internal universe is his chance to climb to the top, to catch the Bluebird of happiness in the past year.
And the number 1 to it look at the light from Venus, which will open new horizons in matters of the heart. Sagittarius will clearly feel the fragrance of love. Perhaps not to a specific person, but to life in General. And then, bundle of love will unwind, helping to achieve the spiritual harmony that it has long sought.
Perhaps some Fish live for several months with a feeling of some change. The insistent voice in my head keeps saying, “something has to happen soon!”. But what and when Fish could not understand. November ready to surprise them, and Neptune will reveal their potential.
The starting point begins with luck. First, in the most banal things, and later on a global scale. Fish will feel that fortune firmly guides them through life, bringing on a smooth straight with no bends and cracks.
Good luck as the virus would mutate and their communities. So, be careful in the thoughts that you wish your friends and loved ones, that they will receive. Intuition in November is a beacon in the world of happiness for the Fish. A tale about love, will bring to life the planet of love, whose favor can Fish with confidence.