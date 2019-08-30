THE SIGNS OF THE ZODIAC, LUCKY MONEY IN SEPTEMBER 2019
1. The lucky money in September will be Lions, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius.
In the first half of September Venus is symbolic 2 house (house of money) for the LIONS. It symbolizes the emergence of money and things from the lions. It will increase the welfare of the lions still in the typical manner (because it is not abstract in the 2nd house, in Virgo): growth of income through savings, income from a practical and useful services to people, from the work of hired personnel, the emergence of useful, practical, need to work things. The income is going to be good the ability to keep a personal accounting.
The growth of income, gifts, a successful acquisition and a successful financial transaction is most likely 1, 7 and 12-14 September. September 2 would be a good idea to think about saving and don’t overspend, and September 4, you need to beware of financial deception.
At the same time, lucky in money and VIRGO, as Venus is in their sign, and this increases the luck in financial Affairs. However, in the case of Dev material well-being will not depend on circumstances, but on themselves – how they make decisions, how to manage money, choose some things that you do for a living, some have talents and abilities and even how they look.
To trust my financial calculations and tastes Virgo may 1, 7 and 12-14 September. 2 Sep their optimism is based on nothing, so the stars advise you to refrain from important financial matters. September 4, Dev will try to confuse and deceive. In the second half of September Venus will be in Libra and the symbolic 2 house for Virgins, therefore, fortunate in the money sign remain virgin and added to them the Scales.
In the second half of September VIRGOS can cease work on the material well-being and relax. Venus in the 2nd house will give them easy money, luck, gifts, help other people, income from work in a pair with someone. The task of Virgins to attract into your life the right people and to keep the balance between revenues and spending.
A good financial news, parcel, money transfer will be September 15. 25 Sep circumstances make the save. You can remain without money or valuables. 28-29 September – the most successful and “profitable” days.
The position of Venus in LIBRA will bring financial luck and the representatives of this sign. Their material well-being will be associated with their personal resources and effort how talented they are as interested in the good life, how to manage money, whether to make others.
Their financial decisions will be a good 15, on September 28 and 29, and unsuccessful – September 25.
2. Another planet related to wealth – Jupiter. In September, she protects Scorpio and Sagittarius.
Jupiter in Sagittarius will give ARCHERS the ability to respect others and luxurious appearance. And all this requires money, and money will certainly be a Sagittarius. But throughout September the Archers will tend to spend more than they can afford to throw dust in the eyes, and make wrong financial decisions. So in the end only the rich will be those who manage to curb their impulses.
Jupiter in Sagittarius is symbolic 2 house (house of money) for SCORPIONS. Money Scorpions will be found. But the whole September will be “attacks” on the welfare Scorpions. In the first half of September, the Scorpions will harm themselves, incorrectly disposing of money. In the second half of the month for troubles would stand someone’s evil will or unfortunate circumstances. There is a great risk to be deceived, to deal with fraud, with “Gypsy hypnosis”, to spend money in a bad state (sleepy, drunk).