THE SIGNS OF THE ZODIAC, WHICH ARE WAITING FOR THE FATEFUL EVENTS IN AUGUST 2019
In August, a momentous event will come to different signs of the Zodiac in the astrological guises:
1. The aspects of Uranium that will be included in your life imperative and will not ask this expense to your opinion. They always bring a force majeure situation, radically changing lives for the better or for the worse. But since we are now talking about the fateful (with a positive connotation), and not fatal events, we will consider only the harmonious aspects of Uranus.
2. Aspects Of Jupiter. Thanks to them, your life will improve without any effort on your part. For you to explore new opportunities. Something will be more. The influence of Jupiter is associated with prosperity, success and abundance. But since Jupiter, unlike Uranium, anyone to heaven by force does not drive, people often refer to his gifts lightly and miss happiness. Don’t do it!
3. New moon. It will provide a new stage of development. You will get the opportunity to develop some area of life or advance a solution a pressing issue. This astrological influence more than any other requires your informed participation. A feature of August is that this month two new Moon, which means you can change your life!
Let’s look for any signs August will be the most crucial.
August 1 – the new Moon in Leo the Lions will open the path to self-development, autonomy, independence and fulfilment.
August 5-9 – trine the Sun, Venus and Jupiter in Leo will bring great financial luck, or luck in love, Leo, Taurus, Libra and Sagittarius.
August 21, trine mercury and Jupiter in Leo will bring useful contacts, good news or a good trip to the Lions and archers, and General luck – Gemini and Virgo. 26-31 Aug – Uranus alternately aspectrum Venus, Mars and the Sun, and even makes a trine to the new Moon. Sudden fortune these days is waiting for Aries, Taurus, Cancers, Lvov, Maidens, Scales and Aquarius. And tinted with Uranium new Moon is promising for all signs that I’ll talk about it separately.
The new moon on August 30 will distribute happy change and innovation: the RAMS will Suddenly change for the better job duties, working conditions and relationships with colleagues.
TAURUS you will HAVE unexpected adventure, entertainment, holiday, romantic adventure, flash happy a date.
GEMINI is waiting for You instantly changes for the better in domestic and family Affairs.
CANCERS Will be a surprise trip. There will be a new circle of friends, change for the better relations with siblings and neighbors.
The LIONS Suddenly will open a new financial perspective. There will be a new way of earning or source of income, a new thing.
VIRGO You will instantly and dramatically will have the chance of complete freedom from people and obligations to them. Opens new possibilities for self-realization.
LIBRA Possible happy trip to the monastery or some other sort of closed visits to the place. Ease the fate of those who is in isolation (in hospital, prison).
SCORPIONS you will suddenly see a new friend or a whole group of people who share your interests.
SAGITTARIUS there will be a positive innovation at work. Possible transition to a new job, happy employment, beginning a new cycle in business, work on an unusual project.
CAPRICORNS will Suddenly be a trip abroad or to start up a business, personal or friendly relationship with a foreigner.
AQUARIUS You will make a unique offer.
PISCES there will be a positive change in personal or business life – you will be free from unnecessary relations or suddenly engage in a new relationship. Maybe an interesting business proposition, the ability to quickly make a deal.