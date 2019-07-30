The signs of the Zodiac, which Augustus put in front of challenging life choices
Astrologers believe that in August, absolutely every man is to choose.
But some, it will be invisible and will not change the life, and for some it will be a momentous event.
In the last month of summer the stars will be in such a manner that a difficult choice will have to do the three signs of the Zodiac.
For the other nine it will be the beginning of changes in various spheres of life, it would be a good time to define the goals and life goals.
August will be a very difficult and rough month.
Even those people who used to go with the flow, whose life had always been a scheduled harbour to plunge into the turbulent flow and will be forced to pobarahtatsya to his feet.
What will August bring? Impossible to answer. New love, old romance, divorce, children, wealth, poverty, fame, anything…
Emotions are going wild and have to search for ways to cope with them.
Someone just sit with friends and spew all the negativity in the conversation, and someone who can keep it all to myself and to psychological trauma.
All need to be attentive to their moral condition.
So to whom did Fate put a difficult choice?
Scorpio will have to choose between finances and emotions.
His other half earns so little and did not want to change, what he has to work day and night for the benefit of the couple.
In the end, it is very tiring and boring. No more desire to talk, to understand and support. Although love is still warm.
Scorpio will have to choose to accept and love it or send it to endure.
The Lion will be the choice of the place of work or place of residence.
For example, will be offered an excellent perspective and well-paid position, but for her sake will have to leave at the end of the world.
Attached to his home and friends to the Lions will have to continue to settle for low wages further.
When choosing, consider that stars do not guarantee a support from chosen.
It is likely that the second half would not support the move.
Virgin will need to choose to keep everything in its place or to take a risk for looming on the horizon of well-being.
Risk – a noble cause. But the virgin – a supporter of the beaten path and plan of action.
Her path is proven and reliable, but he’s so long and difficult that Virgo will be the temptation to drop everything and take a chance.
The most intelligent and pragmatic Virgo will be able to find the third decision situation.