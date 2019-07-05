The signs of the Zodiac, which can easily cheating spouse
According to astrologers, people born under the auspices of these signs of the Zodiac, often destined to survive infidelity. It all depends on the main features of their behavior and character, inherent at birth. Itself without knowing it, they push their favorite for infidelity.
Aries
In the family of Aries is in total control. Peace and comfort, which is so lacking in their homes, their satellites looking at the side. Rams are distinguished by instability of relationships and also tend to retaliatory cheating.
Cancer
Cancerians are calm, balanced. Life with them is in a specific scenario. Spouses Cancers often lack emotion, experimentation, love of extreme sports. This is what causes them to change their husband. To prevent that the forces of Cancers, but you need to try to be more interesting for your life partner, tickling his nerves and trigger emotions.
Leo
Treason Lions their spouses pushes excessive narcissism. Lions are so busy with themselves that they do not have time for its second half. They believe that the whole world should revolve around them. And it bore the chosen one, he begins to look on the side of diversity and attentive attitude.
Virgin
Virgo romantic, more like eyes and ears. And their satellites often want more passion. Lying and staring at the stars is great, but not enough. Virgos often change for this reason. In addition to this, Virgo are characterized by high romantic tearfulness, which also begins with time to bore and alienate them.
Sagittarius
Archers thoughtful and calm. They are not self-centered. But they are always busy, they just can’t devote time for its second half. And sometimes they simply have no desire for that. In infidelity, they are guilty. Sometimes they understand the consequences of their behaviors, but do not wish to change.
Aquarius
Aquarius pay little attention to his elect, thereby offending them. Resentment and discontent cause a desire to find love on the side. Aquarius is to devote more time to your loved ones, dedicating it not only to solve their problems.