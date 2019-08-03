The signs of the Zodiac, which in August will change: best regard, love or financial well-being
On the threshold of the last month of summer – August and the Season of the Lion, which begins July 22 and runs until August 23. The sun, being in this passionate, exciting and dramatic sign, will give us the long-awaited warmth we so desperately need lately.
Prepare for this event and try to get the maximum benefit from this amazing generous period.
What changes are expected in the signs of the Zodiac:
Creativity will bubble the whole of August in Aries. You will be able to guide him on the spiritual growth, development and self-expression. The entire period will be successful goals and projects, author of which is only you. Now you can do for yourself much, and all undertakings will be long-lasting and responsive financial future. Let yourself Shine in this powerful fiery season.
August will bring you confidence and feeling of professionalism in your field of activity Fish. You will be the fate of the leader in the team and the soul of the company among friends. Your communication skills will just rolls, and attract into your life new people.
Even with a simple smile you can fulfill your some of your desires. Things will go easily, if you’re friendly and positive to the world and people.
August – a month of persistent and sometimes heavy work for Scorpions. Universe started for you, a test of endurance and will to win. Collect will in a fist and with honor will pass these tests, a worthy reward will not be forthcoming.
Focus your energy at its highest I recommend stars of Taurus. You brilliantly passed the social test and now you need to regenerate itself and regain strength. Prioritize between Hobbies, responsibilities and pleasures.
You will feel a huge burst of energy and desire to move forward. Pay attention to new people in their lives they can turn it upside down in the best sense of the word.
The August fire season Lion warm up your personal life, Aquarius. Romance and emotion are on the rise. Follow your heart this month, but don’t ignore the voice of reason – so you can make the right choice. The feeling of fullness of life will not leave you until autumn.
The season a Lion will be a real booster for improving your social connections, the Scale. This is the best time to use your natural diplomacy and social activity for networking and partnerships. Collective plans and goals will bring you to a new level of life, you will feel his strength and ability to meet objectives.
Having experienced a taste of success, you will not be able to stop and will set ourselves more ambitious targets. Colleagues and partners will be your source of support and inspiration that you will believe in yourself.
August will continue to bring out of the comfort zone of Twins and force with the same intensity to move to his dream. Ruling the sign mercury is in retrograde motion in the sign of Leo, so all your words and actions will be decisive.
Take additional measures for the careful monitoring of their actions. Now there is a bookmark for your future and what you do now, you will receive subsequently. Avoid dispute and conflict keeping your distance and not turn from the chosen way. By the way, there is wind of change in his personal life, but will you allow them to happen or not, depends on you.
For you, Capricorn, this season the Lion — a time to focus and take care of the financial sphere of life. Mercury retrograde is probably slightly compromising your financial stability. But no need to worry, August will be able to guide you through this shortest path, and will help you to fix it. By the fall of your confidence in the future will be consistently solid.
Retrograde mercury, the ruling planet of Virgo, will make you relive some of the hassles and disillusionment. It will certainly not harm, and will bring tangible benefits to more correctly identify itself in this world. In the work possible career and a substantial pay increase, but before it make sure that you are well enough rest and recovering.
Do not overload and loss of energy. You need to be in good physical and moral condition to conquer new heights.
Subject seconds the gusts will be in August of Cancers. Keep yourself in hand, and no matter how tempting don’t it seemed to you think about everything thoroughly. Monitor the finances and control of used pulses. The best decision this season will be the summing up, the conclusion of all cases, and the payment of accumulated bills, the benefit of the ability to do this, you will be.
In the fall you have projected significant changes in life and the beginning of a new cycle, so try the end of the summer to devote to the selection of all tails.
Solar and lunar Eclipse of July is brought to you of exciting new events, Archers! You know exactly what you need. The thoughts bubbling in your head and the new philosophy of your life is already firmly rooted in your consciousness. You are confident and know exactly where to go.
Do only what you like and what brings pleasure, it is this direction and will become your road to success. There may be some significant events in his personal life that will raise you to seventh heaven.
Your time, your rules, Lions. You will be so charismatic, sociable and friendly in this period that surrounding almost physically notice the light coming from you. You will be the center of attention, and all eyes would be on you!
Enjoy this magical period, as many of your wishes will come true and will bring many moments of happiness and universal love.
Get energetically generous season of a Lion and the last month of summer! Keep yourself warm, the light and happiness yourself as long as possible!