THE SIGNS OF THE ZODIAC, WHICH IN MID-NOVEMBER, WILL BEGIN TO CARRY!
The second decade of November will be filled with luck. Good luck waiting for more than half of the characters: lucky to be Aries, Gemini, Cancers, Leos, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn and Pisces.
Less fortunate, Taurus and Aquarius can be considered a good day, to consciously work with those cases for which astrological conditions will be successful, and then you might get lucky and them.
November 10 sekstilâ mercury retrograde with Pluto will make a good information and communication. Luck will accompany Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio and Capricorn.
The Twins will be good luck at work or a health-related. Virgos are lucky in the school, in search of the necessary information related to the past (restoration of documents, archives) and in communication with its inner circle (e.g., meets someone from the past).
Scorpions will be successful in intellectual work. Some news or people from the past will cause a positive change in the lives of Capricorns.
11-14 November a number of favorable astrological influences will bring good luck to Aries, Gemini, Leos, Virgos, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn and Pisces.
1.The sekstilâ of Mars with Jupiter from 11 to 14 November will bring good luck to Aries, Libra and Sagittarius. Libra will win the respect and support of influential people. But the fact that they will be engaged, must be fair and benefit not only the Scales, but to other people. The rams will be successful in the business and personal partnership, and in the courts. The Riflemen will increase the credibility and relevance through the sports activity, participation in work or competitions.
2.Bissextile mercury, Neptune and Saturn on November 13-14, will bring good luck to the Twins, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Pisces. The twins will carry on the work. Virgins in education, travel and communication, the Scorpions – in intellectual activity, the Fish – to the development of psychic and creative abilities.
3.And sekstilâ the Sun and Pluto on November 13-14 will make the lucky lions and will enhance the luck of Scorpions and Capricorns. He adds to his strength and punching power. Something in their life with ease transformeres and the representatives of these characters will have much more possibilities.
Lions will be lucky in matters of home and family life, and real estate. Be successful buying and selling real estate, repair, moving. Will build according to your taste relationships with family.
Scorpions will manage to push his will in everything, in anything.
Capricorns these days you need to take the initiative and be at the centre of bright, noticeable and important events. This will lead to great life success.
17 Nov trine of the Sun with the Moon in Cancer will make a successful Crayfish. They will drive around. All that they did would have to be obtained with ease.
Especially will be lucky in matters related to Hobbies, recreation, entertainment and children. Also this aspect is associated with good mood, good health and inflow of vitality. Small life good luck will accompany on this day, more lions and Scorpions.
Nov 19, Mars will enter in Scorpio sign and will bring good luck to the Scorpions. They will grow opportunities. They will become stronger and more decisive, circumstances will arise in favour of the Scorpions could act.
There will be a large field for activities. Scorpions will strengthen business acumen and ambition. They are lucky in physical activity, sport, struggle, business life.
But representatives of this sign need to remember that luck is with them the sky will not fall. Destiny will pave for them the space that they had a place to swing and act will have them.