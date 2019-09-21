The signs of the Zodiac, which in October can expect Changes in your life
The second month of autumn will be convincing that everything in life happens for a reason. October some representatives of the marked changes and new developments. Very attentively it is necessary to treat areas of your life the five signs of the Zodiac.
Representatives, Twins, waiting in the first days of October the line of events that his speed will remind extreme attraction. But to extreme for characters not turned into a problem of universal scale, it is not necessary to accept hasty decisions. Only a sense of humor and wit to push their ideas on how to overcome the challenges sent their way.
After the 10th day of the loved one can support, so there is no reason for feelings. But if life has no true friend, it is likely to buy it by the end of October. A fateful meeting could take place in the most unexpected place after the 20th day. Do not risk 12, 18 and 21 Oct. Avoid conflicts with Fish and a Scorpion.
Leo, for Your representatives of particular importance in the middle of the month will be the opinion of others, although strange as it sounds. Try to match his image and not to violate the family traditions. Learn tact, to leave behind a good impression. After the 15th there is a risk of becoming a party to the scandals and squabbles.
Towards the end of the month for the signs it is time to change and updates. Change your image, take care of their health or apply for a driving test. Be careful on the road the 25th and 28th. Don’t react to criticism Libra, Taurus and Aquarius.
Libra, big plans may be, if the signs are not abandoned in the far corner of your current case. The relationship with colleagues after the 15th of may come to a standstill, so better to strengthen your employment position. The result can be quite impressive, and surpass even your wildest dreams.
In his personal life after 20 Oct there will be changes. Not the fact that a planned holiday characters may meet their fate. But don’t be so quick to trust his new friend, so he did not use all the information received against members. Show labor activity at the end of the month and all the results achieved will be evaluated in material terms.
Do not trust your secrets, Sagittarius and Gemini. A good time for any travel will be 14-28 number.
For You, Sagittarius, after October 10 will be the urgent financial problems. It is recommended not to trust the new people that easily came in the fall of life signs. Unscrupulous dealers can get their hands all honestly earned money. Carefully observe the representatives of the Fish.
Listen to your body, otherwise the acute diseases will be after October 20. Changes can be expected digits after the 25th. It is not excluded that they will have a temporary change of residence. Do not react to strong statements of Capricorn. Set aside before lunch all the 28 numbers, otherwise all the plans will negate the negative.
October for representatives of Pisces, will be the time when you can freely go with the flow, not particularly caring about the results. It’s time for a change, and it is, first and foremost, will affect the personal lives of the characters. Remember those who made promises and vows. Much will depend on the support of true friends.
In the last week will have to revise their principles and priorities, it is recommended to establish relationships with colleagues and to take the opinion of the management. The main purpose in life becomes motivation for career advancement. Detractors will try from 26 to 30 October to knock off the intended path. It is better not to listen to advice Capricorn and Virgo.