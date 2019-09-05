THE SIGNS OF THE ZODIAC, WHICH IN SEPTEMBER 2019 WILL HAVE TO WAIT FOR A VITAL VICTORY
The whole company of planets, the core of which are the Sun and Mars in the sign Virgo indicates that the main winners in life in September are, by far, Virgo. Their business acumen and work ethic to be envied. They will be a lot of work, and will be able to realize the dream.
Still the activity is not that activity of Aries or Capricorn. Virgo will not get big business.
They will meticulously restore order in your life, live schedule, to be fixed on small details of what you do. Special attention will be given to work, education and health.
Their victories are not accompanied by fanfare and fireworks. Others may not immediately notice that Virgo has gone far ahead, overtaking the success of all the other characters.
The more that virgin will not waste effort on bragging. It will be important tangible result of effort, not that they envied or admired.
The complication of the situation will start on August 30, the new Moon, when the Dev appears practical purpose and desire these goals to be achieved.
All other characters in new Moon are also encouraged to dream about the practical achievements and to focus on the work, training, study, solve business issues
In the first days of September the role of the switch (or “switch”) for activity play Uranium: Virgins dramatically changed life circumstances. Uranus will call Virgins, to go beyond the usual reality and opens them to possibilities that neither knew existed.
The influence of Uranus will be linked to the progress of new modern technology that will help the Virgins to keep time, the new groups, suggestions for new work, training in modern methods, new modern opportunities of treatment and recovery.
4 and September 20, will act in harmonious aspect to Saturn and Pluto to the stellium in Virgo, and not harmonious – Jupiter and Neptune. Saturn will not allow the events of the beginning of the month to become a fleeting and never-happened chances.
Saturn will strengthen the intentions of the Virgins and give them to the action of gravity. It shows that Virgo will be motivated to work in a new direction.
Pluto symbolizes the threads in which we all live – the flow of energy, life patterns, collective action, transport, money. In September, the Pluton shows that the flows will be borne by Virgins in the right direction. They do not have to swim against the tide and fight with the circumstances. Intense aspects of the Neptune and Jupiter warned about the dangers of conceit, deception and self-deception.
Virgins will be tempted to stop halfway and be complacent, or to chase the Mirage of easy wins and bigger wins. You can’t do it because it is a false way, going on which, Virgo, nothing is achieved. During this period, allocated on 14 and 17 September. September 14 will be a full Moon, and commenced business reach the climax. And in the night from 17 to 18 September the Moon will join with Uranus and implemented all the innovations, changes and surprises are promised Virgins new Moon.
The last decade of September will be the most peaceful. Virgo will finish the case. Life will gradually become slower, it will be easier to plan things in advance. This period is on September 28: the Moon in conjunction with Mars in Virgo will give a burst of activity, and Virgo on the emotional lift will put the finishing touches on the picture of the events of September and will put the final point. Except for Dev, life’s victories can happen at other symbols of the element of Earth – Taurus and Capricorn. They will act in the same circumstances and terms as described in this article for Dev.