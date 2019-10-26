The signs of the zodiac, whose personal life in 2020 will boil like a volcano
Sometimes life, once beat the key, it calms down and flows steadily. Someone so quiet and tranquility for the soul. Others hated any peace – these individuals crave action, stormy passions, sharp turns.
Following 2020, despite the fact that is a leap, not promises turning points and bumps in the back. His owner, a White Rat, animal, rational, her meltdown and bother completely useless. Therefore, most of the signs of the zodiac can relax and prepare to conduct their ordinary, no different from last year, life.
And still there is next year, those who rest will only dream about. A particularly turbulent and unstable will be personal life. Will swing, as if on waves: from faithful love to a cruel hoax from the oaths of allegiance to dastardly treachery. Three representatives of the star family is now mentally prepare for the upcoming jolt: this year they have not had more than ever.
Dreamed about it and got…
Not for nothing do they say that dream need to be cautious. Sometimes the desire comes true in such a way that his master was beginning to bitterly regret that it came to fruition. Here’s flighty Gemini who has been someone to fall in love. Yes, and and like a movie: passion, jealousy, danger, nerves…
Now, too late to make excuses and try to escape.
Love will cover over my head, but sometimes, in moments of enlightenment, the representatives of this sign will understand that he was in a real addiction and get out of it simply can not. Your new partner will be so skillful a manipulator that can turn you as you want. He will get away with adultery and bad mood, and bad manners.
Revenge from the past.
When something in life scales was a real love. But the representatives of this sign at that time was not ready for a serious relationship and got away from the chosen one. Now they want to return everything back and try to start a relationship first.
Dreams come true!
But it is not the idyll you had hoped. Poor partner once experienced from scales a lot of pain, since then much has changed. He can no longer trust you unconditionally, and in your every word, gesture, glance, looking for the catch.
In General, prepare for scenes of jealousy and scandals. The past can be not only beautiful, but also very vindictive.
Love the bad boy is not only interesting, but also very painful.
Previous partner of Aquarius was very good. And very boring. This was the cause of separation. The value of nerds is visible over the years, and yet one is joyful and youthful, he needed something dynamic and exciting.
Aquarians dreamed about a man-volcano – they’ll get it. But it would not have had to bitterly regret such a gift. Yes, life will become more interesting, it appears the adrenaline and passion. But the happy moments will go side by side daily with bitter disappointment in the moral and spiritual values new lover.