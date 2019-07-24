The signs of the Zodiac, whose whole life is guarded by the Almighty Angels
Angels protect the person throughout his life.
Trying to protect him from evil and injustice, to protect from misfortunes and troubles.
The angels return the person to the right path, if he for some reason lost his way.
In the case of a strong danger angel closes the person themselves, their white wings.
The angel will ask for a person’s Higher Power, if the person is in trouble, hurt or despair.
Disembodied angels can brutally and radically intervene in the lives of people, they can only gently guide and try to bring him where he was waiting for the fateful meeting.
Some people constantly feel near him the presence of the angel, his attention and protection.
Others from time to time feel abandoned, like no angel’s shoulder.
The presence of the angel in a person’s life depends on under what star man was born.
Representatives of these 4 signs of the zodiac always feel the warmth of the angel, and his support.
Angels
Virgin is confident that its plans and ideas supports the universe itself. In this statement there is a lot of truth.
The virgin life is the angel to help her achieve that. The share of the Virgins in a lifetime is enough testing.
The angel protects the representatives of the sign, removes minor trouble, gives strength.
Taurus daily feel angelic care.
The angel gives the representatives of the sign of the force to counter the ills of life, to go forward despite all obstacles.
The angel brings joy in the life of a Taurus, if he thinks they are sad.
Thanks to the support of the angel Taureans are known for their fantastic stamina and efficiency.
The angel guards the sleep of the Bulls, sometimes adding pictures in the near future.
In a bright, eventful life of lions also is a place for angelic participation.
The angels help the Lions find themselves and their business, to choose the right profession.
Representatives of the sign take it for granted, or as personal achievements.
However, all the successful companies in which the Lions happen to work, appeared in their lives thanks to the participation of the angel.
Sometimes it seems that next to the Twins is not one angel, but several.
Failures in life representatives of this sign happen though, but pass almost without consequences.
Life active Twins, they don’t like to be bored, know how to enjoy the little things.
Angel provides the people of this sign are daily occasions for joy.