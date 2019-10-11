The singer of the Hardkiss birthday touched by a network of delicate way (photo)

The lead singer of The band The Hardkiss Yulia Sanin, who recently was struck by the way in the new video for “Alive”, celebrating a birthday.

The singer on Friday, October 11, was 29 years old.

She has published in Instagram photo on which poses with delicate white flowers. Fans of the softened, they wrote Yulia numerous compliments and congratulations which I wish the singer and her family all the best.

Julia Sanina (real name Julia A. Golovanov), according to her, the music she 3 years — that’s when the girl first came on the scene as part of the ensemble, the head of which was father.

But to look like Julia in 2009 at the festival “black sea games”

Julia Sanina married to Valeriy Bebko, creative producer and guitarist of the Hardkiss. The couple has a son and pleases fans of creativity.

