The singer shared a racy selfie in a Bathrobe
Ukrainian beauty enjoys great popularity in the network, therefore, in addition to her personal account in Instagram, there are plenty of fan groups Carolina. In one of them a few hours ago there was a photo worthy of attention, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Hyser.
Community administrator added to the group selfie Lorak, which was made a year ago.
“A year ago we saw this selfie” — so signed the.
In the photo the Carolina, captured in a hotel room, behind the singer you can see the disassembled suitcase. The singer is depicted in a white Bathrobe. Obviously, the photo was taken before or after the concert. My hair artist was left loose and the makeup focused on the eyes. A piquant detail in the picture was the bare Breasts Lorak, which the singer shone in a loosely smelled the neckline of the robe.
“Miss universe you are very very beautiful”, “Super model and our favorite girl” — comment on photos fans of the actress, leaving emojis in the form of hearts and fire.
Note that over the past year in the life of Carolina, a lot of things have changed. The star divorced her husband Murat and is now Dating the ex-husband of Tatyana Reshetnyak Egor Gleb. Recently, the singer attributed the pregnancy, but so far these rumors have not been confirmed.