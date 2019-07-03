The sisters Kardashian-Jenner pleased with rare family photo

| July 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The photo shows all sisters.

Сестры Кардашьян-Дженнер порадовали редким семейным фото

Today the sisters Kardashian-Jenner — one of the most famous and popular girls in the world! They live in social networks follow the tens of millions of fans, which celebrity daily delight seductive and vivid photos. However, many fans have repeatedly noted that despite such an active life on Instagram, sharing a photo, which would be all the sisters together, you can count on your fingers.

To fix this celebrity decided yesterday. In his microblog girl published a picture, which show all together. Kendall, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kim pose in the arms of stylish dresses.

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.