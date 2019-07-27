The situation got out of control in Russia forest fires covered 3 million hectares, but…
In 10 regions of Russia raging forest fires — large fire recorded in the Irkutsk and Tyumen regions, Krasnoyarsk, Khabarovsk, Perm and Zabaykalsky Krai, Yakutia, Buryatia and in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous district. Just at the moment, the fire covered more than 3 million hectares. We will remind, earlier it was reported about severe forest fires in the popular resorts of Turkey.
In Avialesookhrana associate fires with high heat and wind. Besides, the majority of fires are necessary for remote areas, where the cost of suppression exceeds the amount of any damages, so there is a fire, extinguish only in case of threat to human settlements or infrastructure.
In addition to burning forest fires caused damage to the air — smoke from Siberian fires recorded in the regions of the Urals, in the Perm region, Udmurtia and Bashkiria. In the cities there is severe air pollution, and in Novosibirsk and Tomsk were exceeded the maximum single maximum permissible concentration of harmful substances in the air. In addition, a caustic fog got in Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Tyumen, Perm and Chelyabinsk.
Since July 25, could can be observed in Tatarstan. At this point in the Irkutsk region, Krasnoyarsk region, and also in certain districts of Buryatia and Yakutia forced a state of emergency.
In addition, a special fire prevention regime was imposed in 44 regions of Russia.
Note that a month ago in Siberia, there was a massive flood. In a network there are numerous photos from the scene of the disaster in the Irkutsk region.
