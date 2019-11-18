The situation in Hong Kong is heating up: city on fire (photos, video)
The situation in Hong Kong, where for six months last protests against the government heated. Near Polytechnic University in the center of the city turned a real battle between police and protesters. In the University campus, which was surrounded by police, barricaded about 200 young people. When protesters at the request of the leadership of the institution has tried to leave the campus, the police used against them force and arrested dozens of people. The students had to go back. The police stormed.
Police used water cannons and tear gas and threatening to use weapons of war. The demonstrators hurled stones and bottles with Molotov cocktail. One police officer was wounded when he was shot from a bow. Unknown also tried to shoot down a police car.
Protesters also set fire to a police truck on a bridge near the University. Explosions were heard.
According to The Guardian, the tactics of the police raises concerns that authorities are not interested in deescalating the situation, and just want to trap and arrest all of the protesters.
Photo Getty
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter