The situation is getting worse: in Florida over the beds in intensive care
The situation with coronavirus in Florida became even more grim on Sunday, July 19, when about 50 hospitals in the state reported that they had no available beds in intensive care units. This writes the “Voice of America”.
Florida has become not only the epicenter of mers in the United States, but also one of the major foci of the epidemic in the world. The number of new cases for five consecutive days exceeded 10 thousand, and on Sunday there were more than 12 thousand.
The mayor of Miami Francis Suarez introduced compulsory wearing of masks in public places.
Starting Monday, July 20, any person without a mask may receive an immediate fine of $50. Third rule violation subject to a fine of $500.
The mayor of Miami beach’s Dan Gelber imposed a curfew from 20:00 in the heart of South beach, known for its countless bars and Nightclubs.
“The rule of wearing masks in some degree respected, but not enough. At some point it was a bit like a party, a party in the open air. Now we can’t afford anything that looked like Bourbon street (New Orleans), in our city,” said Gelber.
The situation in Europe
In Europe, the focus has shifted to recovery after the pandemic.
The President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Sunday, July 19 that the European leaders need to overcome differences to approve a budget and to negotiate the establishment of the common Fund for recovery after the epidemic COVID-19.
27 EU leaders, apparently, by Sunday evening reached an impasse, discussing the project budget cost of $2.1 trillion, of which $858 billion was proposed to allocate the business and others affected by the pandemic.
“Can the 27 EU leaders to demonstrate European unity and trust or because of the deep split, we will show ourselves weak Europe, undermined by mistrust.” – asked Michelle, urging the leaders to think about more than 600 thousand people died from the coronavirus in the world.
The coronavirus has caused a deep recession in the EU: according to the forecasts of economists, the economy of the unit will be reduced by a shocking 8.3 percent this year.
As reported by journalists from Brussels, a group of rich Northern countries of the EU, dubbed the “Frugal five”, in favor of tightening control over expenditure, which does not agree with the southern countries that are most affected by the pandemic, including Italy and Spain.
The situation in the US
In the USA the number of new cases COVID-19 sets new sad records. Against this background, the mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti said that he was “on the verge” edition of the decree on the re-insulation of the second largest city in the country.
This will be the third time since March, when he so decides.
Garcetti accused the White house of lack of national leadership in the fight against the disease.
“This issue was politicized when it was supposed to unite us. We were on our own when he was supposed to help, he said. – We know that this will be a marathon. Stop telling people that it will be over soon. If we don’t unite as a country under national leadership, we will witness new deaths”.
Governor of California Gavin Newsom last week again closed in the state’s bars and restaurants because of the rise in new infections.
The centers for control and prevention of diseases (CDC) reported on Sunday about 67 574 new cases COVID-19. The total number of cases is about 3.7 million, about 140 thousand people died.
Chilean authorities announced the discovery of the country
Meanwhile, the President of Chile, the world’s largest copper producer, announced a five-phased approach to the opening of the country, which he called “step by Step”.
“Five weeks of improvement allow us to move to a new phase,” announced by President Sebastian Pinera.
“This plan will be implemented step by step, careful and cautious, it will be applied gradually and flexibly”, he added.
Piñera announced plans to open Chile after in some regions of the country, there was an improvement in morbidity. According to the who, Sunday, July 19 in Chile was 2 300 new cases. The country identified 328 thousand cases, 8 500 people died.
The Minister of foreign Affairs of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama announced that he had contracted the coronavirus after he had taken the test gave a positive result. He said he passed the test at the first signs of throat irritation. According to who, 36 million of his countrymen have contracted the virus. About 800 Nigerians have died from the disease.
Onyeama said that it is isolated in the hospital, but didn’t seem too concerned, writing on Twitter: “that’s life. Where you win some, you lose some”.
One of the biggest winners in life reported that he and his wife was diagnosed with COVID-19 when in April the pandemic began to spread.
The Golf legend Jack Nicklaus told viewers watching the tournament of the Professional Golf Association that he and his wife, Barbara, was sick with coronavirus, but “done with him” by the third week of April.
“The illness did not last long, and we are very very lucky, said Niklaus.– Barbara and I are elderly, we’re 80 years old, is the age of risk. We just happened to be a couple that got lucky.”
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1299
[name] => Florida
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => florida
)
FL
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark