The skill of small talk: how and what to talk about with strangers in the USA
There is an old joke: there are two women on the street — one of them is happy to welcome the second, but she did not respond. The first one says: “don’t You recognize me? I’m your neighbor at the cottage!” — “Do not know” Then the first leans over, as if on a bed of cultivated land: “And so?”
This anecdote captures well the essence of the society in which practically no culture of small talk or a light conversation, which usually are between strangers or unfamiliar people, says Xenia Turkova in his blog for “voice of America”.
Hereinafter in the first person.
If suddenly there is light conversation, he usually immediately goes beyond the genre: the interlocutors do not respect the distance, become personal or switch to themes that may offend or even enrage counterparts. Sometimes such conversations between strangers can jump into a fight if suddenly it will be about sensitive political topics.
In fact, the task of small talk is not to exchange opinions and courtesy.
Little conversation or small talk — speech genre, which is very popular in America. While walking the dog, shopping or on the way to work, small talk can occur at any time. On the bus or in the subway in the dialogue enter is not familiar with each other people. They exchanged remarks about the weather, ask each other where they work. I myself once met with a colleague from another service “voice of America” by intervening in someone else’s conversation in a half-empty evening bus.
It seems that it is very easy to talk about this and that. But really, small talk is an art. He trained at special workshops so as the correct small talk helps communication — at work, and just life.
What could be topics for conversation
Firstly, it is, of course, the weather. And experts in communication suggest not to take this topic as too banal. It all depends on how the weather talking. If you say: “the weather is Good, will finally be able to surf”, it is possible to smoothly switch to the topic of Hobbies.
Some of the benefits of communication it is possible to find the FORD acronym — like name of the car.
F is a family (family)
Occupation — profession, occupation
Recreation — leisure time, Hobbies
Dreams — dreams, desire.
According to my interviews with passers-by on the streets of the us capital, among the most popular topics of small talk include the weather and sport, first and foremost the victory of their favorite teams.
However, it is not recommended during conversation to prolong it, to bring the subjects of books and movies touch on topics that may cause conflict and, of course, gossip.
My interlocutors said was the most inappropriate following topics: about yourself, personal problems, quarrels, politics, religion, sobstvennye health problems.
Svetskie conversations are not like what many optional and they seem fake, insincere. But really do not forget that it is not only a means of communication. Information shared should not be in the foreground. Matters the General atmosphere of the conversation, mood, non-verbal information. It is therefore meaningless at first glance, the conversation can be very important.
By the way, many studies show that people who have mastered the art of small talk and is regularly applying their skills in practice, more happy.
Professor, school of business, University of Chicago psychologist Nicholas Epley conducted research in local transport. Some participants in the experiment he asked me to talk to strangers, others to refrain from talking, and the third — to behave at their own discretion. The first group was happy, the participants admitted that they felt very well, and in the other mood has not improved.
Of course, in any case, the question of how to start small talk or not, only you can decide.
The original column published on the website “Voice of America”.
