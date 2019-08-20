‘The smell of a thousand corpses’: the family bought a house for $700 thousand, but it was captured by the vultures. VIDEO
A young couple from new York with kids bought the house for vacation for 700 thousand dollars in a luxury community of IBIS in West palm beach, Florida. They could not think that housing occupied hundreds of disgusting and dangerous vultures. What attracted them to this house?
Family Cusimano bought a house in April and was looking forward to the opportunity to spend a summer vacation, tells the Palm Beach Post. Spacious home that has managed to pair 702 000 dollars, three bedrooms, enclosed screen pool area and overlooking a natural area near the wonderful nature reserve.
But the community was one feature, which the buyers do not know that their neighbor likes to feed wild animals.
Less than four months after buying a house in a luxury complex, the family may not even arrive in your own home (“smell like a thousand rotting corpses”) and are afraid for your child, said the head of the family.
The problem is that hundreds of black vultures have taken over the yard, tore up fences and turned the pool, patio and BBQ facilities in the property. When family is in town, they have to put the car into the garage so the birds surround her and leave holes from the beaks.
According to Cusimano, birds regularly feed in her neighbor’s yard, and then rest in the surrounding houses.
“The vultures just tears everywhere,’ said the woman. Everywhere their bowel movements and vomiting. It’s just a nightmare. We can’t even go home.”
Neighbor Cheryl Katz, who lives down the street, says she’s worse — her house is next to the dwelling of a woman who feeds the birds. In may 20 vultures broke into a house with a swimming pool, Katz, could not figure out how to get out of there and attacked each other in a panic frenzy.
“Imagine that 20 large vultures were trapped, biting each other, and they can crunch the bones, she said. They knocked at my window, running away from attacking their birds. The blood was everywhere. It was a nasty, traumatic event. And it was memorial Day, so no company that I called, did not come to my aid.”
After a few hours, three police officers arrived, removed the damaged screens and drove the vultures.
At Katz chronic lymphocytic leukemia — blood cancer, which makes it vulnerable to infection.
“These birds bring a lot of bacteria, so I couldn’t go out, she said. — I had to arrange for professional cleaning before I could get there.”
Katz wanted to sell his house and move, but the lawyer told her that she would have to reveal the problem to potential buyers or risk to sue. No one will buy a house with this problem, so she refused their plans.
Women blame the older neighbor Irma stuffed Acosta Arya, who distributes food to the vultures, raccoons and other wild animals. Katz said that a couple times a week Arya scatters around 160 lbs (72,5 kg) of dog food.
Katz regularly sees the silhouette of Arya through the hedges and see the empty bags of dog food in the trash. Have Arya not dogs, said Katz. And it’s not just dog food. Arya puts fried chicken and poured the whole tray of sandwiches from white bread.
“I drove in the driveway and saw that the raccoon is holding a sandwich in both hands and eats it,” said Katz.
“Feeding can cause nausea. And when birds eat, they sit on my roof, on my trees. The pool cleaner is afraid to come here.”
Phone calls and e-mails Arya did not answer. According to Katz, confirmed Gordon Holness, President of the Association of the Ibis property owners Association and the Florida Commission on fisheries and wildlife has warned Arya about the unacceptability of her behavior.
According to Katz, Arya went into the swamp to feed the alligators. This is a big problem in Florida, which the authorities of wildlife do not approve of, so as not to create dangerous Dating between man and animal. The staff of Management on fishery resources and wildlife found and took an adult alligator from the area. After the incident, Arya stopped to feed the alligators, but continued to “care” about other animals.
Complaints started coming to the Association this spring, said Holness. Before the IBIS had no such problems. This is a luxurious, comfortable place — a residential complex with 1841 a house and three Golf courses, created rather for cash “vultures” than for real. A few years ago in Ibiza lived the mayor of West palm beach Jerry Muoio. But times have changed.
Arya was summoned to a hearing about her warnings, and threatened with a fine, but the meeting was postponed. Association limited, because migratory birds are protected by Federal law. Cannot be disturbed and even more so to kill, though it might work.
Stan Smith, an expert in the field of agriculture and natural resources at the Ohio state University, said that if the black vulture is hungry, he will not hesitate to attack Pets and small children.
According to Smith, farmers in the Midwest know that the bird may attack a newborn calf. And if you kill the vulture, you can appear before the court.
Still, Smith advises owners to seek Federal permission to kill off one of the vultures, hang his body on the tree so that other vultures seen him for many miles around, or to use the services of a Taxidermist and over the years to use a Scarecrow — the birds no longer fly. Surprisingly, feeding on carrion, vultures do not approach the corpse of their own kind.
Katz learned about it and said that permission to kill birds are difficult to obtain. Option is to get someone to slowly kill a vulture and say that he was found dead, but it is possible to end up in jail. Some villagers tried to launch the fireworks and balloons to scare off birds, but a long time effect is not enough.
Katz put on the roof of his house four stuffed owls with moving heads and eyes with light. What is the result? The vultures have chewed owls and tore their heads.