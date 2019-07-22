The sniper was in new York a native of Kazakhstan on trial for collaboration with ISIS

In new York a criminal case against the native of Kazakhstan Rustam Maratovich Asainov, who is accused of “providing essential assistance” of the terrorist organization “Islamic state”.

As alleged in the charging document, from the pen of a detective in the NYPD and a member of the joint Taskforce on terrorism Kevin Martin, a 42-year-old Asainov lived in Brooklyn from 1998 to 2013 and received US citizenship.

About the American period of his life is known only that on 18 July 2003, he declared bankruptcy. This number turned out to be fatal for him: on July 18 this year, Asainov was taken under escort to new York from the Middle East, where he some time ago was captured by “Syrian democratic forces,” U.S.-backed, and was handed over to the FBI.

The next day he was brought into the original design to the Federal court for the Eastern district of new York in Brooklyn, on Wednesday was sentenced to life in prison drug Lord El Chapo.

Long term

Asainov if convicted, until he faces up to 20 years in prison. The Prosecutor, however, says in court documents that he can still be charged with additional charges.

In December 2017 in the same court heard the verdict of the citizen of Kazakhstan Ahror of Saidahmetov. He was arrested two years before in the John F. Kennedy airport with a one way ticket to Istanbul. Saidahmetov confessed to the intention to join ISIS.

He was sentenced to 15 years and, according to the prison administration in the United States, released on 17 June 2028, when he’s deported to his homeland.

According to detective Martin, 24 Dec 2013 Asainov flew from new York JFK to Istanbul Ataturk airport and arrived in Turkey the next day. As emphasized repeatedly in the court documents, Turkey is known as a transit point for those who want to get into Syria.

Asainov spent two days in Istanbul and then moved to Syria, where he eventually became one of the best snipers in the IG and was promoted to the honorary title of Emir. According to investigators, he was training militants in the use of weapons and participated in creating the training camps of extremist organizations.

He was tweeting from Syria with one of the new York friends whom she had known since 2008. He was a paid police informant. Now their mail will constitute evidence of the charges.

Once Asainov sent his correspondent a text, attaching a photo of three dead militants. One had a stripe with the Arabic inscription, sublicense the deceased belonging to the IG.

“We are here to die, wrote Asainov. — This young children, friends who died in the last battle”.

“Infidel planes”

In another message Asainov clearly threatens the messenger, and another text begins with this statement: “We are the worst terrorist organization that ever existed in the world.” Simultaneously, the author reports that “planes circling the infidels”, and says that he would like to die on the battlefield.

In the correspondence, which lasted from August 2014 to March 2015, Asainov tried to persuade informant to join him in Syria, where ISIS will take advantage of what he freely knows English, and uses it in their media projects. Asanov promised that in Syria, ISIS will provide its companion work, shelter and sustenance, will pay $ 50 per month, and agree about the support from Turkey to Syria.

He encouraged the informant to take the family to Syria, and in March 2015 Asainov asked the informant to send him about $ 2,800 for the purchase of the sight. The money is not sent.

A month later, Asainov sent him pictures, which he in uniform and armed with a large caliber rifle with a scope.

In April 2015, the informant asked him, if he takes part in the fighting. Asanov said that fighting for a year, and noted that the last time the rebels suffers much from air raids.

At the end of the week, the prosecution asked the court not to release Asainov bail. A regular lawyer, he is not appointed yet.