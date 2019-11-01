The snowy Halloween for 100 years: winter storm had powder in the Midwest
Heavy snowfall literally buried cities from southern Wisconsin to the Northern parts of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan. A layer of snow totaled 6 to 9 inches (of 15.2-22.8 cm). Children had to Wade through snow during parades Halloween.
Due to the bad weather around the region have delayed and canceled hundreds of flights. The condition of the roads deteriorated as soon as the snow fell.
According to the National weather service (NWS) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, fell to 5.4 inches (13,7 cm), beating the 0.4 inch (1 cm), the record of 1926.
In addition, a winter storm brought snow to 5.8 inches (14,7 cm) — the snow that fell from Wednesday through Thursday, is considered the second largest October snowstorm. First place is a Blizzard on the 19th and 20th of October 1989, which brought 6.3 inches(16 cm) rain.
Nearby the capital of Wisconsin Madison also watched your Halloween the most snow in history — over 100 years!
According to the NWS, 4 inch (10.16 cm) of snow on Halloween broke the previous record of 3.2 inches (8.1 cm), established in 1926. The total amount of snow 5.1 inches (12,95 cm) made this storm the biggest October snowstorm in the city, breaking the old record of 3,8 inch (9,65 cm), set with 26 to 27 October in 1997.
Madison also set a new monthly record of 8.1 inches (20,57 cm). This number exceeded 5.2 inches (13.2 cm) of snow was in October 1917.
When the temperature dropped a few degrees, roads in the Western suburbs are slippery. Delays and cancellations increased at the international airport O’hara. 31 Oct here recorded 3.4 inches (8,63 cm) of snow, which broke the record snowfall in Halloween, established in 1993. Then there was only the trail.
The environment was also a record snow day, with 1.2 inches (3 cm) in the windy city. In total in Chicago in October 2019 fell to 4.6 inch (11.6 cm) of snow, making it the second snowiest October in the history of observations.
According to the Ministry of transport of the state of Iowa (Iowa Dow), by Thursday evening in some parts of Iowa fell from 4 to 7 inches (10.16-17.78 cm) of snow, and the roads in the Central and Eastern parts of the state was covered with snow and become slippery.
Thursday morning in Eastern and southeastern Iowa, has involved more than 240 machines machinery, when across the region, the snow fell. However, officials warned drivers that they “got your seat belt on, slowed down and increased the space between vehicles”.
Meanwhile, residents of the Midwest complained about the early season snowfall, which forced them to change plans.
But not only the snow was remarkable. Cold air rushed into the region.
The maximum temperature in Halloween in Chicago was 35 f (+1.6 C) and will go down in history as the third coldest Halloween since the start of records in 1871, and it was the coldest since 1917.
Average high for Chicago October 31 is 57 degrees Fahrenheit (of 13.8 Celsius).
The city of Rockford, Illinois, experienced its second coldest Halloween in the entire history of observations. The temperature peaked at 33 degrees Fahrenheit (+0.5 C). It was the coldest holiday since 1905.