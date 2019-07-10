The so-called tertiary Smoking is bad for lungs
We are talking about contact with surfaces that could absorb smoke. For example, covering furniture, carpets and interior finish of the cars of smokers.
Humanity the well-known danger of secondary or passive Smoking, i.e. inhaling the cigarette smoke, which is produced next to us smokers. It is known that passive Smoking significantly increases the risk of lung diseases, including malignancy and cardiovascular disease. And now scientists from the University of California at riverside has proven that tertiary Smoking is dangerous to the respiratory system of man. It turned out that it damages human cells, which was confirmed through laboratory experiments and in animal models.
Observations have demonstrated the ability of the tertiary non-Smoking to influence the expression of human genes. We are talking about surfaces that absorb tobacco smoke, like clothing, hair, furniture, the upholstery, carpets and other surfaces. In the homes of smokers all their inhabitants become victims of the tertiary Smoking, even if the owners of the bad habits never smoke in the presence of other people. Anyway, after Smoking indoors tobacco smoke penetrates the existing coating.
Observations have shown that tertiary Smoking affects biological pathways associated with oxidative stress, which can lead to DNA damage. One of the long-term consequences of this phenomenon can be the development of cancer. Not to say that a three-hour tertiary Smoking will cause cancer, but if someone lives in the room, the surface of which is impregnated with tobacco smoke, the health consequences will be extremely negative.