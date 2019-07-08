The soccer team of Brazil became the absolute record for total trophies
Dani Alves with a commemorative trophy
On the eve of Brazil’s national team for the 9th time in its history, won the America’s Cup. In the final, Brazil beat Peru team 3:1.
For 36-year-old captain of the national team Dani Alves this was the 40th trophy in a career which is a record in history.
During his career, the player won 23 of the Cup in the “Barcelona”, 6, “Paris St Germain”, 5 – against Sevilla and 2 against Juventus. In the Brazil team defender twice won the America’s Cup and twice in the Confederations Cup.