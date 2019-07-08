The soccer team of Brazil became the absolute record for total trophies

July 8, 2019

Футболист сборной Бразилии стал абсолютным рекордсменом по завоеванным трофеям

Футболист сборной Бразилии стал абсолютным рекордсменом по завоеванным трофеям

Dani Alves with a commemorative trophy
On the eve of Brazil’s national team for the 9th time in its history, won the America’s Cup. In the final, Brazil beat Peru team 3:1.

For 36-year-old captain of the national team Dani Alves this was the 40th trophy in a career which is a record in history.

During his career, the player won 23 of the Cup in the “Barcelona”, 6, “Paris St Germain”, 5 – against Sevilla and 2 against Juventus. In the Brazil team defender twice won the America’s Cup and twice in the Confederations Cup.

