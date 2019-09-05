The social network mark fotozhabu showed the transfer Linnet in “Shakhtar”
Monday, September 2, Donetsk “miner” announced the transition midfielder of the national team of Ukraine and the German “Schalke 04” Yevhen Konoplyanka. The amount of transfer 29-year-old midfielder by the parties is not disclosed.
On the next purchase of the champion of Ukraine aptly responded to fans on social networks. So, one user published a photo of the Linnet, picturing his dark-skinned player with long hair.
The fans drew an analogy with the work of the Donetsk club in the transfer market, which is focused on purchasing players from South America, particularly from Brazil.
Recall that the Linnet in his career also played for “Dnepr” and Spanish “Seville”.