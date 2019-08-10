The soloist Lisapetny battalion told how experiencing the bitter loss
In an exclusive interview to journalists of the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”, which airs weekdays at 6:30 on the channel “Ukraine”, the soloist of the ensemble Lisapetny battalion Natalia Falion andshared tips on how to survive great grief, and told him why she was “moved” in the lyrics.
The soloist Lisapetny battalion Natalia Falion as a holiday for every Ukrainian, which seems to be never a problem: a successful singer, has a husband, lifted up three children with six grandchildren. But the woman heart is a heavy burden.
“I cry a little every day. I have a son died young, 36 years old. No more a year. He just had no heart, and no one thought it could be. Healthy, more than 100 kilograms of weight, being happy and me not feel it. So, for a moment I let myself relax, but then I realize that always in mind and have no right to let go, relax”-
told Natalia Falion in the air “the Wound W with Ukraine”.
The soloist Lisapetny battalion shared their tips on how to survive grief and to control myself.
“We need to fight yourself. If you are being overtaken by a great sorrow – not to withdraw into themselves! The best medicine is when you are between the people itself are holding, when you won’t let yourself cry, when you live!”-
says the actress.
But, whatever it was, a great loss of life Natalia has not changed.
“I don’t know if it’s bad or good, but it is not changed. Everything remains as it was inside a little harder, but not necessary, to someone knew and saw. People want to see the occasion. I’m a woman-holiday, and I’m such a holiday will remain forever!”-
says the actress.
The loss opened Natalia new side of creativity and lyrical. In October, on the anniversary of the death of the son of Viktor, a woman is a song dedicated to him.
“The lyrics came, never thought that she will have me. The lyrics of Natalia Falion – these are my thoughts and philosophical songs, very personal songs. Maybe someone will not understand me, a woman who is already celebrating the 60th anniversary, writes poems about love, writes love songs. But “Love for all ages”. We are born to love and be loved is my motto now”
Natalia Falion in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.