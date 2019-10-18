The soloist of the group KAZKA seemed curvy in swimsuit

| October 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Alexander zaritska demonstrated how relaxes.

Солистка группы KAZKA показалась пышные формы в купальнике

The soloist of group Alexander KAZKA zaritska continues to show fans of her figure.

On the page in photoblog the actress shared a new portion of pictures, which depicted in a swimsuit. The photos zaritska appears in the pool and playfully looking at the camera.

Солистка группы KAZKA показалась пышные формы в купальнике

“We took these pictures yesterday in Kiev. Love this autumn. And today we finished the last song of NIRVANA’s”, — informed the followers of Alexander the pictures.

“Simply beautiful”, “charming”, “Sasha, you are so incredibly beautiful”, “very cool”, “you are beautiful”, — admire the beauty of the Zaritskaya her fans.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr