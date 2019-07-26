The soloist of the group КАZKA shared a beach photo
Alexander zaritska flew away in a vacation.
Member of the group КАZKA zaritska Alexander, who recently posted a photo in a bathing suit again went to warmer climes, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
On the official group page in Instagram the actress posted a few pictures from vacation.
In the photo the star showed not only scenic views from the surroundings, but also themselves in a big hat with naked shoulders and in a black bathing suit.
In the post star said that he had found his Paradise.
“My Paradise. And it looks like yours?” — signed photographs of the singer.
In addition to the responses from fans for your question, Alexander zarecka also received a lot of compliments in the comments.
“You are very beautiful”, “these pictures all perfectly,” wrote members of the performer.