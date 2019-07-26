The soloist of the group КАZKA shared a beach photo

| July 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Alexander zaritska flew away in a vacation.

Member of the group КАZKA zaritska Alexander, who recently posted a photo in a bathing suit again went to warmer climes, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.

Солистка группы КАZKA поделилась пляжным фото

On the official group page in Instagram the actress posted a few pictures from vacation.

In the photo the star showed not only scenic views from the surroundings, but also themselves in a big hat with naked shoulders and in a black bathing suit.

In the post star said that he had found his Paradise.

“My Paradise. And it looks like yours?” — signed photographs of the singer.

In addition to the responses from fans for your question, Alexander zarecka also received a lot of compliments in the comments.

“You are very beautiful”, “these pictures all perfectly,” wrote members of the performer.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.