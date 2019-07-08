The soloist of the group KAZKA shared racy photos with guests
Ukrainian singer Alexander zaritska from the group KAZKA released a new photo in his Instagram.
The actress shared with fans photos of vacations.
New footage has appeared on the official website of the team. In the fresh picture of Alexander engraved in black-and-white striped swimsuit. The actress posed in a hammock on the terrace of the house by the sea.
At the other Sasha imprinted on the background of palm trees in stylish sunglasses.
Fans loved the photos of the singer. Many left nice compliments under the post. Many noted that most of this summer I want to see the concert KAZKA.
“Beauty”, “I want you to go and see the edge of the world”, “Sasha, you’re very beautiful.” “I want to your concert”, “I dream to see you live” – write to the network.